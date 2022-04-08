NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Obituary

Jason S Engel

August 11, 1973 – March 20, 2022

Photo and artwork courtesy of Wendy Schiffman

Jason S Engel

Jason S Engel bartended for the White House Restaurant for 20 years (where a painting of him hung as one of the people of service there) and then at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. On March 20 at age 48, he passed away from cancer after fighting melanoma for 3 1/2 years.

Jason leaves a wife and 3-year-old son behind as well as a large grieving family of friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned.

