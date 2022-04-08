NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Secret Santa and the Easter Bunny 040822

Secret Santa and the Easter Bunny put all eggs in one basket to make Easter holiday special for local families

For more than 20 years, the Macmillan family, friends and the Laguna Beach community have been playing Secret Santas for Laguna Beach families that are truly in need during the holidays. This year, Celine Macmillan is combining Secret Santa with the Easter Bunny with the first fundraiser taking place this Easter, Sunday, April 17. Macmillan purchased Easter baskets with eggs to be filled with gift cards, cash and of course, chocolate. 

“I had three requests that I do another ‘Secret Santa’ before summer and not limit it to just December,” said Macmillan. “So here it is! Secret Santa and Easter Bunny join forces!” 

secret santa eggs

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Celine Macmillian

Eggs will be filled with gift cards, cash and chocolate

All donations will be split equally to the Laguna Beach individuals below (10% of donations will go to Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center in the Canyon to help anyone truly in need to pay their vet bill). Some donors have requested that their donation goes to a specific family. Those donations are noted in the live spreadsheet that can be accessed by clicking here.

Single mom and daughter 

– Single mom and son 

– Single dad and son 

– Female senior citizen 

“It’s not difficult for our family to find Laguna Beach families in need every year,” Macmillan said. “Approximately 16% of El Morro students, 10% of TOW students, 10% of Thurston students and 11% of LBHS students are socioeconomically disadvantaged according to the 2020-2021 LBUSD School Accountability Report.” (To view the report, click here.)

secret santa bunny bags

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Celine Macmillian

Special bunny bags and colorful Easter eggs

As always, all of the fundraisers that they do together are transparent (all donations and the spreadsheet are live and updated. Photos are sent to everyone). Community “watchdog” Sheri Morgan will count the money and any donations made for full transparency. 

You can donate to the usual secure CheddarUp link, or send/drop off gift cards/cash/checks to the Macmillans’ house at 499 Canyon Acres Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. If you want to use another payment option, just email her at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and she will add that amount to CheddarUp for full transparency. 

For the secure link to donate by April 14 (same payment platform used by many PTAs), click here.

 

