 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Women’s Giving Circle raises more than $100,000 at Montage Resort for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

Photos by Sarkiss Studios

The moment someone hears, “You have breast cancer,” her whole life changes. For Julie Switzer of San Clemente, it was shocking because she received a second diagnosis at the same time, lymphocytic lymphoma, and it was in the middle of the pandemic in 2020.

“What do I now? was my first thought,” said Switzer. Being a patient was foreign – she was used to caring for others. For 16 years, Switzer has been a labor and delivery nurse and lactation consultant at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, the same place she received her diagnosis.

Women s Giving Circle Dawn and Sarah

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Beauty In Grace Founding Circle member Dawn Levine and Sarah Nederlander, both of Laguna Beach

Switzer’s touching and unique story was shared recently at the annual member luncheon of Beauty In Grace, Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s women’s giving circle. The event featured about 70 guests and was held March 15 at Montage Laguna Beach.

Each year, Beauty In Grace pools its membership gifts of $1,000 or more to make a significant donation to women’s health services at Saddleback Medical Center. This year, the group consisted of 88 members, the most of any previous year, and raised more than $100,000 to benefit the Breast Cancer Navigation program. Over the past six years, Beauty In Grace has raised more than $450,000 for women’s health services at the hospital.

Breast cancer patient navigation is provided free of charge to Saddleback Medical Center patients and is not reimbursed by insurance.

“Beauty In Grace members’ generous contributions make it possible for all patients to receive this extra level of care without cost to them,” said Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

Womens Giving Circle Executives

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Saddleback Medical Center COO Catherine Shitara; MemorialCare EVP, CFO and Treasurer Karen Testman of Laguna Beach; Saddleback Medical Center Foundation President Christy Ward; Saddleback Medical Center CEO Marcia Manker; MemorialCare VP, Oncology, Liz Acord; MemorialCare SVP, COO, Laurie Sicaeros and Saddleback Medical Center VP, Business Development, Kelli Ruiz

For Switzer, that extra level of care came from her Breast Care Navigator Jackie Hower. Hower provides one-on-one guidance to hundreds of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year at the MemorialCare Breast Center at Saddleback Medical Center. Hower helps patients understand their diagnosis, reviews treatment options, makes appointments and essentially holds their hand through every step of their journey.

“I don’t know what I would have done without Jackie,” said Switzer, getting emotional. “She is critical for patients like me who are just diagnosed.”

Her invaluable role in helping breast cancer patients is the reason 2022 Beauty In Grace membership gifts are benefiting the Breast Cancer Navigation Program at Saddleback Medical Center. The volume of patients continues to grow each year, and the funds will help the Breast Center’s breast care navigators serve all who need them.

“I love my job,” said Hower, who was part of a question-and-answer panel at the luncheon. “I’m inspired every day by the strong, resilient women I meet, and I want to show them that breast cancer is treatable and that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Women s Giving Circle Evans and Evans

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Beauty In Grace Founding Circle member and Laguna Beach resident Nora Evans, M.D. and Tanya Evans, M.D.

Last year, Beauty In Grace gifts benefited the renovation of one of the cardiac catheterization labs. In previous years, the group has purchased bilirubin screening units and a cardiac monitor/defibrillator for the Labor, Delivery, Recovery & Postpartum department, cryoablation and MRI equipment for the Breast Center and video streaming equipment for the NICU so parents can watch their baby from a smartphone.

“We love seeing this group of remarkable women grow because our impact gets stronger each year,” said Christy Ward, president, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation. “Our members are physicians, executives and community philanthropists who believe in the power of women giving together.”

For Beauty In Grace Chair Cathy Han, M.D., seeing the direct impact on patients makes her work with this group meaningful and special.

“When I hear stories like Julie’s and how important our breast care navigator Jackie was to her, I’m so proud that our members supported this program,” said Han.

To learn more about Beauty In Grace and become a member, contact Saddleback Medical Center Foundation at 949.452.3724, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.memorialcare.org/BeautyInGrace.

 

