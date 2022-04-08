NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 28  |  April 8, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 040822

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April shakes and bakes 

Dennis 5Shortly after noon on Wednesday, dense fog invaded parts of our coastline, although it was sunny a quarter mile inland. However, things changed for the better yesterday as strong high pressure settled in over the Great Basin. The center of highest pressure was over southern Utah, and it brought with it warm, dry northeast winds that sent temps skyrocketing over all of Southern California. 

Highs yesterday were well into the 80s even at water’s edge, and inland communities had temps into the 90s, as northeast winds blew all that crud out to sea. Santa Ana winds are quite rare by the time April rolls around, but when they happen, we get a full on spring heat wave.

Back in early April 1958, the temp in Laguna reached a sizzling 96 degrees with the relative humidity plummeting to 10% even at water’s edge, thanks to a surprise strong Santa Ana wind event. Then, the very last day in April 1959, the temp soared to 95 here in town – also the product of late in the season Santa Anas – and the temp in downtown L.A. topped out at 101! 

The next significant offshore event occurred on the first day of 1966 when the mercury shot up to 94 in Laguna and a record high was set for the date in L.A. at 100. That April record stood until April 6, 1989 when a record April high in Laguna reached a torrid 101 – and L.A. set a new record for April when the temp made it all the way up to 106! That very same day at exactly 1 p.m., a 4.6 quake shook Laguna as the epicenter was under Fashion Island on the Newport-Inglewood Fault. The quake was very shallow – at about four miles – so shaking was significant for a 4.6.

Here’s a wild one: On this date in 1972, an EF-4 tornado with winds up to 155 mph touched down just east of Vancouver, Washington of all places. That quarter-mile wide monster isn’t supposed to happen in a place like Southern Washington, but it did. The surprise twister stayed on the ground for seven minutes, but structural damage was minimal as the terrain was pretty much open farmland. I’m happy to report there were no casualties. The Pacific Northwest only averages around five tornadoes a year. They’re usually EF-0 or EF-1 (at the most) as atmospheric dynamics simply aren’t in place for violent twisters of that magnitude – an event found much more common in places east of the Continental Divide.

The South and Southeast and parts of Tornado Alley are repeatedly getting battered by widespread severe weather with dozens of tornadoes ravaging the region, resulting in a few casualties. One twister registered an EF-4 on the enhanced Fujita Scale, and several EF-3s were also reported as the battle between the colder, drier, more stable air masses duke it out with much warmer, humid unstable air from the south. Unfortunately, it’s only the beginning of these weather events, since peak season for that madness occurs during the months of April, May and June.

In April the highest occurrence of tornado activity happens in the Southeast Atlantic states, and as May approaches, the area known as Tornado Alley comes into play. The activity takes place mostly in the southern plains and as May progresses, it begins to move into the northern plains and Great Lakes area. By June the area of vulnerability shifts as far east as western New York. 

The reason for this drift is the increasing penetration of warm, moist air while contrasting cool, dry air still surges in from the north and northwest where tornadoes are generated. This is where these air masses frequently wage their wars. Thus, when the Gulf States are substantially “occupied” by warm air systems after May, there is little or no cold air intrusion to speak of, and tornado frequency drops. 

In conclusion, I’m so glad we don’t have to deal with that kind of stuff here in Lotusland. That’s why we live here!

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

