 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Obit Hano 040522

Obituary

Bonnie Hano

September 12, 1926 – April 4, 2022

Obituary Bonnie and Arnold

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Bonnie and Arnold Hano

Bonnie Hano, 95, passed away yesterday, just 5 1/2 months after she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Arnold Hano.

Both were legendary figures of Laguna Beach. Bonnie was a founding board member of Village Laguna and together they were recognized as the City’s 2013 Citizens of the Year.

Their cherished life included supporting Laguna Beach causes that they found near and dear to their hearts. At 66, Bonnie joined Arnold in the U.S. Peace Corps, going to Costa Rica, where they helped build a school.

Born on September 12, 1926, in Sioux City, Iowa, her life would take her to New York where she worked in publishing, before following Arnold’s dreams as a baseball writer which brought them to Southern California.

They are survived by daughter Laurel and son Stephen.

No services have as yet been announced.

 

