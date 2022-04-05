NewLeftHeader

mist

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Louis Weil announces run 040522

Louis Weil announces run for Laguna Beach City Council

Local REALTOR® Louis Weil, 39 has announced that he will run for the Laguna Beach City Council this November, citing his years of experience on the Design Review Board, Affordable Housing Task Force and Chamber of Commerce, along with his management expertise while working for Mars Inc, among the reasons why he feels well suited for the position.

The father of two young boys – and a Little League coach – Weil is determined to develop policies that enrich Laguna Beach’s environment for families and ensure the town remains a unique, heritage-conscious community for decades to come.

“There’s great news in the recent city-wide survey, showing that residents love living here and give high marks to questions about our quality of life,” he noted. “I believe that working together, we can do even better. For example, people name a lack of diversity as an issue to be addressed. Why not set up a task force to discuss ways to attract unique minority businesses to our downtown?”

Louis Weil city hall

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Louis Weil

Louis Weil in front of City Hall where he hopes to serve as councilmember

During his three-year tenure on the DRB, two as chairperson, Weil led the way in streamlining processes, reducing approval times in some cases by months, rewriting the bylaws to make the process and responsibilities more consistent, adding a term limit clause and encouraging more transparency by putting documents online.

Serving on the Affordable Housing Task Force, he helped prepare a positive working document that was unanimously approved by the City Council.

“I strongly believe that a balance can be achieved if we listen carefully to opposing views without demonizing each other,” he said.

Weil would also love to see more large-scale community events, building on the existing sense of community that sets Laguna apart.

“Hospitality Night is great, we’ve got that covered. How about a beach festival to kick off the summer? My kids would love that. I’d also like to see more of a focus at our community center on music and performance art for kids, along with the great dance academy that currently operates there,” he added. “I feel strongly that we must protect our wilderness areas and our beaches so that our kids and our kids’ kids have the same access that we enjoy today, thanks to nonprofits like the Laguna Canyon Foundation.”

He wants to see improvements to local parks, with more shade areas, trees and benches. “Let’s have movie nights outside.”

The survey also showed that residents are unhappy with the problem of the unhoused, who can be disruptive but also need compassion.

“This is a regional issue,” Weil commented. “Again, collaboration is our friend. Our police and nonprofits are doing a sterling job, but there’s only so much that can be done as one city. I will say I don’t think we get enough credit for what we have achieved. Still, there’s more we can do, especially with regard to outreach to mentally ill people.”

The perennial issues of too much traffic and too little parking also need to be addressed, Weil agreed. Optimistic as ever, he believes that strides can be made when residents, businesses and the city are willing to compromise on some of the more controversial aspects.

Louis Weil supporters

Click on photo for a larger image

Louis Weil supporters gather in Bluebird Canyon Park to celebrate his announcement

“It’s never going to be easy, but with more listening and less acrimony, I believe we can do better in solving those issues,” he said. 

Local Greg MacGillivray agreed. “I trust Louis to bring politeness back to the City Council, and to represent a younger point of view, which will make the future Laguna Beach even more creatively charming than it is today,” said the film director and cinematographer – who also happens to be Weil’s father-in-law. The MacGillivrays, including Weil’s wife Meghan, are known also for their outreach in keeping the oceans healthy with their OneWorldOneOcean campaign.

For more information about Louis Weil’s experience, priorities and positions on local issues, or to donate, visit www.louisweil4citycouncil2022.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.