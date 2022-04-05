NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Local produces Grammy-nominated Justin Bieber 040522

Local produces Grammy-nominated Justin Bieber music video 

Photo by Kristin Winter

The music video for “Peaches” by recording artist Justin Bieber was produced by Laguna’s own Jack Winter and nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award. Winter, a LBHS 2013 graduate, pictured here on the Red Carpet with his girlfriend Katelyn Pippy, also a producer, attended Sunday’s Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, along with Winter’s parents, Ralph and Kristin Winter, residents of Laguna Beach.

Here is the link to his video.

 

