 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

LOCA Arts presents two-day beading workshop FP 040522

LOCA Arts presents two-day beading workshop

LOCA Arts Education is presenting a two-day workshop on Wednesdays April 6 and April 13 from 1-4 p.m. Come have fun designing and creating your own custom beaded necklace and or earrings.

You’ll use beads of glass, bone, acrylic, crystal, stone and other materials, strung on professional jeweler’s wire with high quality metallic fittings to create your own one-of-a-kind wearable art.

LOCA Arts beads

Courtesy of LOCA 

LOCA bead stringing two-day workshop takes place on April 6 and 13

Materials are provided although students are welcome to bring their own beads. There will also be a selection of specialty beads at an additional cost for interested students.

The instructor is Sherry Salito-Forsen, a 32-year Festival of Arts veteran, who has made art her life. Her jewelry is just one of her many artistic expressions.

The fee for both sessions is $50 for LOCA members; $100 for non-members.

Classes will be held on two consecutive Wednesdays at the Susi Q Art Room of the Laguna Beach Community Center located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

