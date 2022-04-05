NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Fair Game 040522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Beach community leaders stepping up to raise money tonight for the Ukrainian Red Cross

TOM MARCHA special fundraiser to support the Ukrainian Red Cross relief efforts takes place tonight (April 5th) at the Laguna Art Museum, from 6-8:30 p.m. Julie Perlin Lee, Kora Kroep and Barbara & Greg MacGillivray are the hosts.

The goal is to raise $100,000, with 100% of all proceeds raised going to the cause. 

West Coast Event Production is donating the appetizers and libations; Laguna Wine Gallery is donating wines; a number of prominent Ukrainian artists will be on hand to perform; attendees will also hear from a refugee who has taken roots here in Laguna Beach, along with her 8-year-old son, through the support of a Laguna Beach women’s book club.

There are a number of ways to get involved. The first opportunity is to buy a ticket for $500-$1,000 and attend the event. If you’re busy or feel more comfortable simply making a donation, contribute any amount to www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KCW2NFXV9LDJY. Other opportunities are writing a check and sending it directly to the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Ste. 204, Laguna Beach 92651, or making a donation to Nadiia Hardy and her son Gregory at http://spot.fund/GbF2UX.

For questions and to RSVP, email Barbara MacGillivray at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Thanks for helping to make this special.

• • •

By now you’ve heard the news that Laguna Beach’s own, Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins has died in what appears to be a drug-related issue while on tour in South America.

His death hit hard here at home for the locally raised Hawkins. Last week was a drum circle held on the beach one evening. 

There’s also this story: Matthew Elton Smith is the church drummer at Laguna Presbyterian Church and 30 years the junior to Taylor. Still, Matthew said that “Taylor Hawkins was his favorite drummer.”

Smith composed a sketch in Taylor’s honor and allowed us here at Stu News to share it with you.

Fair Game SNL Taylor Hawkins 4.5

Click on photo for a larger image

Artwork by Matthew Elton Smith

Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church drummer Matthew Elton Smith sketched this remembrance of Taylor Hawkins

• • •

A couple of weeks ago I sat down with Louis Weil and discussed his intentions to run for one of the three City Council seats that will find their way to the ballot come November.

All three have active incumbents, one being Mayor Sue Kempf, another being City Councilmember Peter Blake and the third being City Councilmember Toni Iseman.

Both Mayor Kempf and Councilmember Blake are either expected to run for re-election or have already thrown their names actively in the ring.

Councilmember Iseman, on the other hand, first joined Council back in 1998 and has served five consecutive terms. As she’s done in the past, she’s talking about calling it quits this time around. That decision, as you might expect, would come after talking to a number of her supporters and people in her camp, and after taking a hard look at seeing who else has stepped up to run.

Back to Weil. Louis is in 100%. That announcement officially came down yesterday.

Weil is a 12-year Laguna Beach resident, a father of two young boys, and a resume that shows service on a number of key local boards and committees. Oh, did I mention that Louis married (Meghan) into the MacGillivray family… credentials on their own that are pretty impressive.

Louis is a REALTOR® who says he will focus on the importance of family and on protecting Laguna’s charm. He also believes his strong points are forward thinking, independence and experience. His campaign slogan is “Working together, we can do better, Laguna! Join Us.”

You can find more about Louis at www.louisweil4citycouncil2022.com.

• • •

Speaking of the political scene, Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett will be honored at a fundraising reception tonight at the Hotel Laguna, from 6-8 p.m., in her quest for seat in the U.S. Congress. 

Locals in her corner include Mo Honarkar, Heidi Miller, Jared Mathis, Jeff Meberg and Hasty Honarkar

For more info and/or to RSVP, contact Jenniffer Ortiz Alizieri at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce presents their Government Affairs Committee meeting this Thursday, April 7 from 8-9 a.m. The Zoom meeting will feature Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow.

The meeting is designed to review specific business development issues and/or challenges. 

There is no fee to attend and those interested may This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

It’s time for all the sandbaggers to dust off those clubs and start preparing for the 2022 Laguna Beach Chamber Golf Tournament, presented by Julie Laughton Custom Homes, planned for Monday, May 23 at Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Registration is now open here.

• • •

An unfortunate error was published in Friday’s Stu News Laguna and quickly corrected when it was discovered. The story covered the Laguna Beach Multicultural Festival held two weekends ago at Laguna Beach High School.

A cutline under one of the photos said, “Among the presentations at the Palestine table is the oud, a stringed musical instrument, similar to a guitar.” Prior to the correction it mistakenly read, “Israel table.”

Despite one person’s Facebook claim that said “(Stu News’) actions are extremely disrespectful and perpetuates the harm that is experienced by Palestinians,” the error was simply a mistake.

We apologize and hope that our overall story on the event helped promote cultural diversity activities in our community.

 

