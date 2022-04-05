Assistance League LB transforms lives 040522

Assistance League LB transforms lives through its many philanthropic programs

By DIANNE RUSSELL

The creed of the Laguna Beach Assistance League (ALLB) is to put caring and commitment into action through community-based philanthropic programs. There is no doubt that the 160 members carry this doctrine close to their hearts and transform it into a serious call for response.

A nonprofit volunteer-based organization, ALLB’s philanthropic impact encompasses 13 active programs. The majority of the funding to support these programs comes from the popular Assistance League Thrift Store on Glenneyre Street.

Loved by residents, this gem of a shop supports a variety of nonprofits including the Early Intervention Program, Homefront America, College Scholarships, Chapters for Children, Caps for a Cause, Supporting Seniors, Preschool Readiness, Hug A Bear, Shea Riding Center, Collaborative Courts, Waymakers Youth Shelter, Laguna Live, Workability Programs, Laguna Beach Playhouse and Waste Not.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Except for a handful of paid employees, the thrift shop is entirely volunteer staffed

Unlike other national organizations, the AL National Organization (which has 120 chapters) does not take any of the profits from the thrift store. “That all goes into our local community to make a difference in the lives of its members,” said Vice President of Philanthropic Programs Jennifer Page. Community Service runs in Page’s family – her aunt and mother were members of ALLB.

“The more participants we have, the more enthusiasm we generate,” said ALLB President Kathleen Pawluk. “Then we can deep dive into the programs.”

They also have 18 members in the Assisteen program, which is an auxiliary of Assistance League, a program for boys and girls, eighth grade through high school. The students provide philanthropic support in the community by coordinating dinners, recreational activities and other community group support activities throughout the year and earning community service credits for school.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Early Learning Program therapy session with Sadie

“Although EIP [Early Intervention Program] is our personal signature project,” Page said, “we support anything that involves children. Our focus is on them, whether it be Vietnam veterans, their families and children – which comprise a big chunk of that support.”

ALLB’s most recent (last fall) collaboration was with the Laguna Food Pantry. “We served thousands of families,” said Page. “In addition to helping fund food, we initiated a drive to save egg cartons, since the Pantry was spending money to purchase them to package the eggs they received from farms. We continue to collect the cartons. We’re trying to arrange for Girl Scout Troops to come in for a tour of the facility and join the egg carton drive.”

The ALLB advisory council selects their programs carefully to make the most of funding.

“We collaborate with nonprofits who are experts in what they do,” said Pawluk.

ALLB partnerships

EIP: There are no other programs across the nation offering an Early Intervention Program for developmentally delayed infants, prenatal to age 1 year. ALLB filled that need 37 years ago. At no fee, a professional staff of occupational and physical therapists, developmental teachers and behavioral specialists educate parents on how to exercise, stimulate, guide play and care for their babies.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Rocking chairs used by volunteers who rock the babies in EIP

Home Front America: Home Front America services Camp Pendleton. Parents come in and Christmas shop for their children, and ALLB helps fund the toys.

College Scholarships: During the annual Honors Convocation, in 2019, the LBHS Scholarship Foundation awarded $35,000 in scholarships on behalf of the ALLB.

Chapters for Children: Diaper Day will take place on April 9 at Camp Pendleton where volunteers will hand out 400 cases of diapers.

Page said, “We’ve rented several trucks to take the cases down there.”

ALLB provides diapers for military families with babies twice a year in coordination with the Assistance League Capistrano Valley. ALLB also provides shoe vouchers for school-age children from military families in a two-day event. More than 1,800 children are provided for each year.

Courtesy of ALLB

Chapters for Children event last fall, which due to COVID, was a “drive-thru” event. Seven Assistance League chapters gathered to outfit children from military families for school. ALLB members gave shoe vouchers and stuffed bulldogs (the Marine mascot) to children.

Supporting Seniors: In a partnership with Susie Q, this program provides service and assistance to LB seniors to help them remain in their homes safely and to age in place.

Hug A Bear: Bears with Assistance League T-shirts are distributed to the local Youth Shelter, and Fire and Police Departments to give to children in distressful times. This is a nationwide program that most AL chapters provide in their communities.

Courtesy of ALLB

Volunteers passing out Hug A Bears

Preschool Readiness: ALLB collaborates with the Boys & Girls Club to supply backpacks and educational materials for preschool children. They also provide eye exams and glasses when needed and funding for attendance at local events.

Shea Riding Center: Shea Riding Center in San Juan Capistrano serves special needs children who can benefit from therapeutic riding and activities around the horses. Scholarship funds are provided for lessons. Recently, the program was extended to provide therapy for military personnel who are experiencing PTSD and other service-related issues.

Collaborative Courts: Participants in the Collaborative Courts Program include individuals who have been charged with nonviolent crimes. The program offers access to a social worker, a therapist, a judge and an attorney in a closely monitored and controlled environment. Through rehabilitation, public service, therapy and alternative social programs, each participant is assisted in making a safe and complete re-entry into society. They must adhere to a certain protocol and then if they successfully complete the program, their sentences are expunged.

“This program is in lieu of jail, and it has a high success rate of 90% as compared to the average 50% success rate,” Pawluk said.

There will be a graduation ceremony at the Newport Harbor Court for the most recent participants on April 19.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

ALLB regularly holds clothing swaps

Waymakers Youth Shelter: Waymakers is a six-bed shelter for children between the ages of 11 and 17 and supports youths and their families who are in crisis. AL provides welcome kits, emergency clothing (sometimes the children arrive with only what they are wearing), jackets, pillows, art supplies and books.

“Since they can’t have any electronics during their stay,” Pawluk said, “we try to furnish them with art supplies for projects that they can duplicate at home.”

Page added, “We provide whatever is needed.”

Laguna Beach Live: ALLB helps underwrite children’s programs for music in Laguna schools, helping to enrich the arts program that is so vital to our community. Musical performers, funded by ALLB, visit the local Boys & Girls Club and offer demonstrations of their skills.

Workability Program: This program provides clothing and supplies from donations to the ALLB Thrift Shop to residents who are trying to get back into the workforce.

Laguna Beach Playhouse: Funds are provided to introduce children’s theater to underprivileged children throughout the community.

Waste Not: Nothing goes to waste that is donated to the Thrift Shop. Helpful donated items go to the Salvation Army, Rescue Pet Center, Homefront America, Alternate Sleeping Location (ASL), Friendship Shelter for those re-entering the workforce, Laguna Youth Center and the LB Senior Center for their groups to assist with their programs.

COVID crisis and recovery

“Everything came to a halt during COVID, and the shop was closed for several months,” Page said.

However, even in the year of COVID lockdown, the ALLB volunteers contributed 22,000 worth of hours.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Kids clothes in ALLB Thrift Shop

“The National Alliance realized these were special circumstances, and they let us reach out to the community and see where we could do the most good,” Page said. “Everyone made such an effort to get everything up and running ASAP.”

As an innovative example, at the Shea Equestrian Center, the instructors taped their iPhones to their heads and walked around so students could participate (in some way).

“We review each partnership every year,” Page said. “We have an advisory council that keeps us in touch with what needs to be addressed.” She also visits the different sites to assure that the money is being well spent.

History of AL

The Assistance League Laguna Beach all started with two women in 1952. They purchased a lot on Glenneyre Street (for $13,000) and one on Mermaid, which they outgrew and sold and then purchased the building on Chapter House on Catalina Street.

From those beginnings decades ago, ALLB’s total philanthropic contributions, as of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, have grown to $299,155. It has certainly fulfilled its desire to transform lives and strengthen the community and will no doubt, continue to expand its reach with funding in the future.

If you want to support the Assistance League and you order from Amazon or shop at Ralphs, you can have a portion of what you spend donated to ALLB by going to their respective websites.

The Assistance League Thrift Store is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Donations can be left in the garage under the store between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on those days. Please do not drop off mattresses, electronics, or large furniture items.

The AL Thrift Store is located at 526 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach.

The Chapter House and office is located at 547 Catalina St., Laguna Beach.

For more information on ALLB, to donate or join, go to www.allagunabeach.org.