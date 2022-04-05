NewLeftHeader

mist

69.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Parents Night Out fundraiser for Dear Mom 040522

Parents Night Out fundraiser for Dear Mom, at The Seahorse raises more than $12,700

On Thursday, March 31, a Parents Night Out fundraiser at The Seahorse (1796 S. Coast Highway) benefitting the upcoming Dear Mom, conference raised more than $12,700. The event was sponsored and organized by the Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) and Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPs).

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit Dear Mom, a non-profit 501(c)3, co-founded by local Amy Amaradio, who is changing lives with her education platforms and financial aid to families with Down Syndrome children. 

The 3rd Dear Mom, conference in Laguna Beach will take place on April 9 at the Festival of Arts. While Dear Mom, initially started out specifically for moms with an individual with Down syndrome based on Amaradio’s personal experience with her son Rocco, this year the conference is open to all moms with any type of special needs in their life.

According to those who organized the fundraising evening: “Let’s support this local mom who is giving back to the Down syndrome community and the conference she hosts is in our backyard (Laguna Beach), so let’s support her cause and give back.” 

Parents Night Out The Seahorse

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Seahorse was the venue for the Parents Night Out fundraiser

More than 100 parents attended the benefit. “I am beyond thankful to live in this community and incredibly thankful for my community support,” said Amaradio. “The Laguna Beach Parents Club, Laguna Beach Mops, Rhythm and Ride, Another Kind Cafe, Seahorse Lounge, Ryan Wall who has been instrumental in helping plan two local community fundraisers, and the parents of Laguna Beach who showed up, supported and gave to the Dear Mom, organization. The local support and all the local businesses that gave products for silent auction items without hesitation was truly a blessing.”

The night’s festivities included Live DJ, Chef/Co-owner Leo Bongarra’s inspired food and drinks which included gourmet small bites from sliders to salmon, flatbreads and pizzas along with authentic homemade sangria. Guests also enjoyed beers, wines and Champagne. Among the incredible silent auction items were a Montage weekend worth $2,500; The Seahorse gift baskets and a night at Costanoa, a boutique hotel in Pescadero, Calif. worth $1,200; The Roots Spa Day worth $1,200 and Laguna Dentistry Teeth Whitening worth $1,000. A special thanks to all the local businesses that donated to the silent auction.

Parents Night Out Amy

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Amy Amaradio with her son Rocco (left) and his friend Creighton Wall

Parents Night Out event committee

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Katie Bond

Event Committee members (L-R) Ryan Wall, Andrea Maruska, Katie Bond, Faye Cartmale, Kayla Wiechert with Chef-Co-owner Leo Bongarra

Parents Night Out Walls

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Wall Family (L-R) Spencer, Ryan, Dot, Gary and Creighton 

Parent s Night Out Chef's sliders

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Among Chef Leo Bongarra’s gourmet small bites were these tasty sliders 

Parents Night Out auction items

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Auction items awaiting anxious bidders!

At the Dear Mom, conference, moms will get to hear from 11 speakers who are well versed in topics ranging from self-care, to mental health, dual diagnosis, finding balance throughout your life, leadership and many more aimed to spark important conversations with attendees. Additionally, there will be a panel with four adults with Down syndrome where they will share what it’s like being an entrepreneur. Emmy award-winning star Megan Bomgaars will be among those included in the panel. Attendees will also receive two meals, be able to enroll in raffle prizes, enjoy pop-up shops, art exhibits and receive a takeaway gift throughout the course of the day.

“I am beyond grateful for our community support to help the Dear Mom, organization host a conference annually for moms raising a person with Down syndrome and being able to open up our conference to all special needs moms,” shared Amaradio. “This is what all of us moms need is connection, finding community and to know that you are not alone. Dear Mom, is here to help support and find connection with other moms walking on the same journey.”

Parents Night Out LBPC parents

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Parents Club parents enjoying the evening

For more information on the Dear Mom, conference, featured speakers, to donate, purchase a ticket, or sponsor a mom, visit www.dearmomco.com

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.