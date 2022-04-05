NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

LPAPA presents “Making a Splash in Acrylics & Watercolors!” FP 040522

LPAPA presents “Making a Splash in Acrylics & Watercolors!” Workshop with Rick J. Delanty & Shuang Li on April 12 and 13

On Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., LPAPA presents Twice the Fun – Two for One! workshop. Participants will experience the best of two water mediums in one workshop, with the guidance and experience of two signature artists who paint both in the studio and in plein air. 

“Making a Splash in Acrylics & Watercolors!” is two-day in-person painting workshop featuring LPAPA Signature Artists Rick J. Delanty and Shuang Li at the LPAPA Gallery in Laguna. 

LPAPA presents Rick

Courtesy of delantyfinearts.com

Rick Delanty painting at Inspiration Point

LPAPA’s two professional artists and instructors, Delanty (acrylic painter) and Li (watercolorist) will demonstrate a variety of techniques in their chosen mediums, while demonstrating painting the same image in the same size before the group. 

A California native, Delanty has been painting landscapes and seascape for more than four decades. He works in an impressionistic style both plein air and in the studio, using an exuberant calligraphy of color and brushstroke which conveys emotion and movement. His featured subject is the California landscape, and he focuses on compositions built around mood and a deep appreciation for life. He maintains a Home Studio & Art Gallery in San Clemente.

LPAPA presents Rick lifeguard tower

Courtesy of delantyfinearts.com

Lifeguard Tower by Rick Delanty

Delanty’s work has been included in invitational plein air events across the West, and has been exhibited in museums and galleries across the nation. Delanty has received awards at regional, national and international levels, including Finalist in 15th Art Renewal Salon competition in January 2021; Finalist “Best Acrylic” in the September 2016 Plein Air Salon and Best of Show in 2014 from Plein Air Magazine editor Stephen Doherty in “The American Landscape” national exhibition and many other honors.

LPAPA presents Li at easel

Courtesy of shuangliwatercolors.com

Shuang Li 

Born, raised and classically trained in China, Li received her BA degree in Graphic Design and master’s degree in Art History. After moving to the United States, Li received her MFA (Master of Fine Art) degree from The Department of Art, University of Oregon in 1991.

 Following the traditional “En Plein Air” Impressionism approach, Li paints watercolor both on locations and in her studio, portraying the extraordinary variety of life with her unique perspective. With masterful classic and contemporary techniques, Li recreates nature’s beauty in her paintings by capturing moods and moments of light and color with her singular poetic expression.

LPAPA presents Li lifeguard stand

Courtesy of shuangliwatercolors.com

“Lifeguard on Duty” at Aliso Beach by Shuang Li

As they demonstrate their techniques, they will discuss the advantages and problem-solving strategies of both mediums, so that the entire group may see how the same idea is handled in each medium. Participants will then have the opportunity for guided experimentation with both mediums, and to create paintings in both acrylic and watercolor. Lessons will include the different aspects of mixing colors, texture, fluidity, role of drawing, transparency/opacity, etc.

Attendees will be encouraged to explore both water mediums during the workshop or choose one medium for more in-depth practice during the two-day workshop. This is a great opportunity for everyone to gain an understanding of the basic differences and similarities between the two mediums. 

Tuition: Two-Day Workshop Tuition: $225 for LPAPA Members, $275 for Nonmembers 

To register, click here.

(LPAPA Members, be sure to log in to receive the discounted member price.)

Maximum: 20 students with two instructors; Minimum: 12 students with two instructors.

Location: LPAPA Gallery, 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lpapa.org, or call 949.376.3635, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

There will be a Special Showcase Exhibition at the LPAPA Gallery of works by Rick J. Delanty and Shuang Li on April 7 through May 2.

Gallery hours: Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. or by appointment.

 

