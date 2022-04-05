NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 27  |  April 5, 2022

Laguna Beach Ukraine fundraiser tonight 040522

Laguna Beach Ukraine fundraiser tonight at LAM

Julie Perlin Lee, Barbara & Greg MacGillivray and Kora Kroep are hosting a special fundraiser to support the Ukrainian Red Cross relief efforts tonight (April 5) from 6-8:30 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum (LAM).

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Ukrainian Red Cross and 100% of the costs are being underwritten by their sponsors.

Enjoy delicious appetizers and libations donated by West Coast Event Productions; music performances donated by prominent Ukrainian artists including Iryna Krechkovsky, violinist and co-founder of Chamber Music OC and singer extraordinaire, Asya Gorska; Laguna Beach’s Ukrainian refugee will speak from her own personal experience; the event will be fully staffed by volunteers and wines are donated by Laguna Wine Gallery.

Their goal is to raise $100,000. Individual tickets are $500-$1,000 upon discretion of your pocketbook. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to Ukrainian Red Cross (via Laguna Beach Community Foundation).

If unavailable to attend, contribute any amount through the link or by check. To send your contribution, please click on the link below: www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KCW2NFXV9LDJY.

Or mail your check to: Laguna Beach Community Foundation, 580 Broadway, Ste. 204, Laguna Beach 92651. Attention: Tom Davis, Chair of the Board (He will ensure the transfer goes directly to the Ukrainian Red Cross). Donations will be accepted until Friday, April 22.

For questions and to RSVP, email Barbara MacGillivray at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Thank you to these committee members: Martha & Tom Davis, Jane & Joe Hanauer, Dona Harman, Mahtab Jafari, Kora Kroep, Barbara & Greg MacGillivray, Stephanie & Bob Mister, Julie Perlin Lee, Robbie & Stephen Prepas, Michael Rahban and Nancy Welk.

If you would like to make a donation to our local Ukrainian refugee, Nadiia Hardy and her 8-year-old son, Gregory, go to http://spot.fund/GbF2UX.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

