 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

The Plant Man: Eastertime is coming

By Steve Kawaratani

“All you need is love – and a chocolate bunny.”

Anonymous

April arrives with plenty of spring cheer and a host of gardening opportunities in Laguna; it is a special occasion to spend time with family and friends, celebrate fresh beginnings and get back to the garden. While Easter is a wonderful holiday for many, it personally meant an abundance of colored, hard boiled eggs – but most importantly, Mom always ensured that a chocolate bunny graced my holiday basket.

Easter Lily – “Lillium longiflorum”

The Plant Man answers some questions.

Q: Plant Man, when was Easter Island discovered? 

A: Easter Island was discovered Easter Sunday, 1722, 2,000 miles off the coast of Chile by the Dutch explorer Roggeveen. As a footnote, the Easter Lily is native to Japan and Taiwan.

Q: I forgot to fertilize last month. Am I too late?

A: Absolutely not. But the sooner you do so, the quicker your plants will benefit.

Steve’s April garden

Q: Plant Man! What’s the best annual color now?

A: I recommend planting cyclamen, violas, fuchsia and bedding begonias for brilliant color during April.

Q: Is it time to plant vegetables?

A: Vegetable planting is well under way. Seeds of most kinds may be sown now, such as beets, carrots, corn, lettuce, peas and radishes. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant may be planted from starters.

Q: Hi Plant Man. Will Daylight Savings have an effect on my plants?

A: Only that your plants will have more attention from you, because you’ll be able to garden into the early evening.

Although I call every Friday good, the 15th day of April will mark the beginning of the Easter holiday. That Sunday, I will soon be perusing my Easter basket filled with brightly colored, hard boiled and chocolate eggs and jelly beans, which will be set aside for later enjoyment. With great pomp and circumstance, I will be truly grateful that the tradition of a foil wrapped, chocolate Easter bunny will be reenacted for the 67th consecutive year. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

