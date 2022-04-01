NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Letters to the Editor 040122

Letters to the Editor

Let’s get commercial property owners fully invested

Laguna Beach is a community made up of residents, commercial property owners and the businesses who rent spaces from commercial property owners. (It’s why the City’s recent Polco survey was labeled a “community” survey). 

However, parking structures have been funded solely by residents via their property taxes, which denies part of our community (commercial property owners and businesses) the same civic responsibility as residents to pay for those parking structures, particularly in our restaurant- and business-intense areas. 

We’re all part of the community, and commercial property owners should pay their share for any new parking structures, along with the businesses. Give commercial property owners and the businesses the opportunity to act like fully invested community members and do their duty to pay half the costs for building any new parking structures. 

Otherwise, they won’t seem like fully invested members of our community. 

Deborah Laughton

Laguna Beach

 

