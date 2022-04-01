NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Laguna Food Pantry thanks community for honoring beloved board member

On December 28, 2021, Laguna Food Pantry (LFP) lost one of its beloved board members, Dr. Igal Silber. Since then, in Igal’s memory, more than $40,000 has been donated in support of the LFP, and the organization sends their heartfelt thanks to the community for honoring Igal, his wife Dr. Diane Silber and the Pantry with the outpouring of love. To view Igal’s In Memoriam in Stu News Laguna, go to https://stunewslaguna.com/19467.

