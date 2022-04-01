NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Garden Club April meeting 040122

Laguna Beach Garden Club April meeting features Ikebana expert

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is hosting their general meeting on Friday, April 8 at Tankersley Hall in Laguna Presbyterian Church. Just in time for spring flower season, Valeria Brinker, professor of the Ikebana Songetsu School and former president of the Ikebana International Association in Los Angeles will present on the topic of Ikebana flower arranging. 

Brinker received her Jyo-Kyoju title in 1993 from the headquarters of the Sogetsu School in Japan. Last year she was one of the speakers of the North Dakota University Master Gardeners 2020 Virtual Conference. She teaches in Torrance and San Diego.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Brinker

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Garden Club

Valeria Brinker

Ikebana is the art of Japanese flower arrangement that embraces utilizing flowers, branches and leaves to evoke a minimalist sense of balance and form. This art form originated sometime in the 6th century with the introduction of Buddhism to Japan by Chinese missionaries. The style prioritizes five main points in addition to following the natural growth of branches and flowers used: arrange flowers naturally, arrange flowers quickly, as if you were painting a picture, arrange flowers in harmony, arrange flowers with joy.

Join the meeting and enjoy refreshments and social hour from 9:30-10 a.m. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. If you are not yet a member, join them for this meeting as their guest and see if becoming a member is your cup of tea.

For more information, contact Lynn Jax at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

