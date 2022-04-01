NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

COVID-19: Two new cases and zero new deaths reported 040122

COVID-19: Two new cases and zero new deaths reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, March 23-29, there have been two new cases in Laguna Beach and zero new deaths, bringing the overall totals to 2,396 cases reported to date and 12 deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 843 new cases, raising the total to 546,751 to date. The death totals for the county were 29 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 6,875.

As of Tuesday, March 29, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 8,136,337 tests to date. There are 98 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 17 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition. 

SNL COVID 19 4 1 22

Click on photos for larger images

Data courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.