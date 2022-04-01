NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

59.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 26  |  April 1, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 040122

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April comes in with less than average rain

Dennis 5Monday’s rainfall in Laguna amounted to about a third of an inch, upping our scanty season’s total to a little over six and a half inches, which is just over half of where we should be for April 1. Normally the rainy season is in the process of winding down with April’s normal output at about 1.2 inches. By May it’s pretty much done with a normal of about a quarter inch and June has an average of only about a tenth. 

Some outlying areas picked up quite a bit more, such as San Clemente where there was a total of six tenths from a brief downpour – as a thunderstorm passed over the region producing wind gusts from the southeast up to 35 mph. A similar squall hit Big Bear late that morning with a rare phenomenon called thundersnow that produced four inches of snow in less than two hours. 

That same system plowed eastward quickly. By Wednesday afternoon, widespread severe weather was terrorizing the states of Louisiana, east Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Missouri, and parts of Kansas, Nebraska, southern Illinois, and southern Indiana with severe super cell thunderstorms, multiple tornado warnings, straight line winds up to 80 mph, torrential downpours, and baseball-size hail. 

Now it’s April and things really ramp up in a region known as “Tornado Alley.” I witnessed firsthand just how dramatic things can get in this neck of the woods when on April 1, 1967, I witnessed just about every kind of weather you can imagine in just the short span of about 15 hours. At that time, I was attending weather school at Amarillo Air Force Base, way up there in the Texas Panhandle located in the southern section of Tornado Alley.

The day started innocently enough with clear and sunny skies and a chilly sunrise with a temp of 30 degrees and no wind. As the morning progressed, the temp began to climb rapidly and by lunch break at noon, it had shot up to near 80 degrees while strong winds from the SSE began to blow with gusts up to 40 mph. 

By that time, I’m thinking something’s up! While marching back to school from lunch, I noticed a large cluster of boiling cumulonimbus with their familiar anvil-shaped tops to the south and west. I would learn that very day this was the leading edge of what is known as the dry line that signifies that severe weather is on its way. Within one hour, the sky became very dark and the air became very still and humid, as brilliant and frequent lightning flashes brightly illuminated the dark skies with ear-piercing thunder that literally shook the building at school. 

Our instructor then told us that the dark super cell was rotating signifying a strong possibility of a funnel cloud appearing at any moment. Sure enough, a huge funnel began to drop from the heavens and within seconds, the menacing monster was on the ground as it began to chew up the real estate in its path. 

Lucky for us, the twister was at least a mile from our vantage point and was moving away from the base. Even though the mile wide monster was a safe distance away, the sound was deafening, like they describe, the roar of a hundred locomotives. Then came the cloudburst with one inch falling in less than 30 minutes! Baseball-size hail began to bombard the area, dropping out of this eerie aquamarine-colored cloud at the base of the super cell. The temp dropped over 40 degrees in one hour as snow, of all things, began to fall shortly before sunset. Then the wind shifted to the NW, indicating the passage of the front as the temp at sunset had plummeted to 28 degrees. All this in one day! I remember it like it was yesterday. 

Have a wonderful weekend, ALOHA!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.