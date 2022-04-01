Committee again denies Bluebird Canyon speed hump 040122

Committee again denies Bluebird Canyon speed hump after council requested it be reconsidered

By SARA HALL

Following up on a request from a city councilmember to reconsider the item after the proposal was denied more than two years ago, a Laguna Beach committee last week denied a request for a speed hump in the 800 block of Bluebird Canyon Drive.

The Parking, Traffic, and Circulation Committee voted 5-0 on March 24 to deny a request to install a speed hump between 848 and 852 Bluebird Canyon Drive.

Committee members voted against the idea primarily because of the LB Fire Department’s stated opposition due to it being the one way in and out on the evacuation route for Bluebird Canyon.

In a memo to council and forwarded to the PTC, Fire Marshal James Brown said LBFD does not support a speed bump on the road because it would limit emergency vehicle access.

“The fire department does not support the installation of speed bumps in roadways as they slow down our response times,” Brown wrote.

Although LBFD does understand the residents’ concerns, added Brown, who suggested some other LBFD supported ideas.

“We will support adding stop signs in a roadway, installing “Bots dots” (multiple rows okay), and installing flashing yellow lights,” Brown wrote.

In an almost word-for-word duplicate memo, the LBFD didn’t support the speed bump in 2019, when the request was originally heard.

In the city’s guidelines for installing speed humps, the language specifically notes that “the impact on emergency vehicles shall be a factor in considering speed humps.”

Noting how fast a wildfire can move, PTC Vice Chair Susan Shea said if there were high winds and firefighters had to leave the neighborhood quickly, they’d have to be able to speed out of the canyon in order to stay safe and a speed bump would slow them down.

“It’s a scary thing to talk about, but it’s just the reality of us living in an area like this,” she said.

That is the only road in and out of that canyon. If a fire truck needed to race out of there, they couldn’t have a speed bump, she said.

“This one is simple, the fire department says that they have final approval and they don’t support this,” Shea said.

Click on photo for a larger image

File photo

LBFD opposed a speed hump on Bluebird Canyon Drive because it would limit emergency vehicle access

A police department memo also didn’t explicitly support or oppose the requested bump. Data from LBPD shows that there isn’t “that much” speeding, she said.

“I understand it only takes one: One speeding car and one child to connect to have a horrible situation,” Shea said, “but it doesn’t seem like the data really supports it.”

According to the LBPD memo from Captain Rachel Johnson, during the month of February, 22,233 vehicles passed by the electronic speed limit sign on Bluebird Canyon.

Of those vehicles, 78 (.0035%) were traveling at speeds that would warrant a citation, which is 40 mph or more. Of the 78 vehicles, 75 of them were in the 40-49 mph bracket, and three were in the 50-55 mph bracket.

The citable traffic was randomly disbursed throughout the day with a slightly higher concentration during the morning and evening commute hours, which is quite normal, Johnson noted.

Analyzing the data over the 28-day period revealed there would be 2.78 citable violations per 24-hour period.

“Bluebird Canyon Drive is an identified area of focus for the traffic division, and we are conducting additional patrols in the area to provide education and enforcement to those that traverse this roadway,” Johnson wrote in the memo. “Patrol officers have been apprised of the concerns related to Bluebird Canyon Drive and they are supporting the traffic division through additional patrols for speeding and stop sign violations.”

Although there’s a snag.

At the PTC meeting last week, LBPD Corporal Thomas Spratt noted that the most recent speed survey – as he learned while collecting the data for the memo – recommended a limit of 30 mph. It’s currently posted at 25 mph, which actually makes it illegal for police to do radar or Lidar speed enforcement on that roadway right now, Spratt explained.

The 85th percentile, the speed at or below which 85 percent of all vehicles travel on the roadway in favorable conditions, for Bluebird Canyon Drive was found to be 36 mph. Because of the concerns from local residents, they were able to lower the recommendation down to 30 mph, and it’s posted as 25 mph limit.

“That, by definition of law makes it a speed trap, so we’re not allowed to do any kind of enforcement there with the except of pacing, which is very difficult,” Spratt said. “So that does present an issue.”

Changing the speed limit to the correct speed would be up to the city to decide, he added. But, setting it to the higher limit recommended by the survey won’t combat the speeding problem residents are concerned about, Spratt said.

“You bump it up to 30 and people will go faster,” he said.

If another speed survey was performed and the 85th percentile was lower, they could bump it down 5 mph lower, noted Associate Civil Engineer Joshua McDonald. But the opposite is true as well, he added, if a new survey revealed a higher 85th percentile speed, they may have to increase the speed limit, he said.

They have been patrolling the area making their presence known, including on bicycles, and added radar signage, Spratt said.

“Trying to remind people to slow down,” he said. “We are making an effort to try and help the residents there.”

Results from the 2019 traffic study recommended that the speed hump not be installed, McDonald explained. The engineer recommended other traffic calming measures (radar feedback sign, striping and a reduction in the speed limit), which have since been implemented.

Although those measures haven’t worked very well, said Councilmember George Weiss at the March 1 City Council meeting.

Weiss brought the item forward on behalf of residents who live in the area.

“I don’t love speed bumps, I don’t think anybody does, but sometimes they’re necessary to calm traffic and for public safety,” Weiss said.

While they’ve tried to improve public safety in the area through various other means, it hasn’t worked, he said.

“I’d like to give the residents another chance,” to make their case with the evidence and documentation they’ve provided, Weiss said.

It went through the process and the recommended traffic calming measures evidently haven’t worked, Weiss said. Bringing it forward again will allow the residents to show why the implemented measures didn’t work and provide evidence of an ongoing problem, he explained.

Weiss also shared a video of local residents sharing their concerns about speeding drivers on the road, with some standing near the street showing or hearing traffic go by in the background.

Many mentioned how dangerous it is for kids to walk along the road, either going to/from the park or after being dropped off by the school bus.

Others raised concern for the safety of elderly residents or people walking their dogs along the road, some noted how difficult it is to pull out of their driveways, and another resident said there was a recent collision with some parked cars.

People who weren’t in the video primarily declined because it’s a “waste of time,” said resident Jack Robbins at the March 1 council meeting. There’s a lot of bureaucracy for a speed bump, he added, and another speed survey isn’t necessary, people drive more than 50 mph on the road.

“Everybody on that street is very frustrated,” he said.

Although he appreciates it heading back to PTC for another review, it’s unlikely anything will change, he said.

“I don’t have a lot of faith the outcome is going to be any different, it’s the same people looking at it,” Robbins said.

At the 2019 PTC meeting, committee members unanimously voted to deny the request, and to conduct a comprehensive traffic calming study, including a speed survey, increase enforcement and education and hold a Bluebird Canyon Drive community meeting.

The original requestor from 2019 had to wait two years before requesting it again, McDonald explained.

Resident Keith Lee wrote in his 2019 request that his neighbor had been struck, his own vehicle was totaled, and he has daily concern for the safety of pedestrians. Drivers regularly travel at unsafe speeds along that stretch of road, he wrote at the time, sometimes double the posted limit.

When it was brought back to the council on March 1, Mayor Sue Kempf suggested it go back to the PTC and then, if denied and residents want to make the request, it will get appealed to city council.

“We’re not traffic engineers up here, we don’t design speed bumps,” Kempf said, adding that she’s not saying yes or no to a bump. “It has to go through a process.”

Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen agreed it should head back to the PTC.

“They’re the experts, let’s see them process it,” he said. “If it comes up here, we have the latitude to do something different than they recommend.”

Ultimately, council unanimously agreed to refer the item to the PTC for reconsideration, which happened last week during the committee’s March 24 meeting.

As it’s considered “new business,” residents weren’t noticed about last week’s meeting, PTC Chair Lawrence Esten pointed out. Although anyone could see the item agendized if they looked at the PTC’s agenda, there were no public speakers on the item.

It will be noticed to the nearby residents and return to next month’s PTC meeting as “old business” for the committee’s final hearing on the matter.

Shea emphasized the importance that all the neighbors be aware of the request.

“Everyone wants a speed bump until it’s in front of their house and have to listen to squeaky brakes all night long,” Shea said.

Although the original requestor listed his address as one directly by the proposed location for the speed bump.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.