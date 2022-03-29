NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 032922

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Here comes April

Dennis 5Spring is officially here in Laguna. However, some folks are still waiting on those warmer spring temps as a big chill is running the show over many parts of the eastern third of the country. There’s one thing to be aware of, and that’s the pesky morning marine layer that is an integral part of our weather here in Southern California. 

The dense fog we’ve had here the past three days or so is part of that weather condition. It’s actually showing up a bit earlier than normal here. There was a threat of some rain yesterday, so that low pressure cleared that stubborn marine layer at least for the time being. We’ll take every drop we can get as our season’s rainfall deficiency is currently at 50% of seasonal normal totals. 

As of Sunday, March 27, our total since last July 1 is almost 12.5 inches compared to what we’ve had this season – roughly 6.2 inches. So once again, we’re way behind the curve after the promising start we got last December. That’s when a lofty 4.9 inches had us believing the 2021-22 campaign was going to be a wet one. Then came New Year’s and the rain faucet pretty much shut down as the stubborn Eastern Pacific High got strong and camped off our coast. Once again, La Niña is the perpetrator.

Local ocean temps are hovering around the 60 degrees threshold and that’s pretty close to normal for late March. At this point historically, the water has been as chilly as 52 in 1974 and 1989 and as warm as 67 in 1997. That year was remarkable as far as local ocean temps are concerned. Arguably the strongest El Niño event of the 20th century – right up there with the epic El Niño event from 1982-83 – was beginning to pull its act together in March 1997. 

That was one incredible year for warm water as water temps of 70 degrees or above went on an amazing run of 234 consecutive days, most likely a record that won’t even be closely approached for a long time to come. It first broke the 70 degree barrier as early as April 1 and by the 15th of that month, it reached a record shattering 75. The temp remained at 70-75 for the most of that summer, peaking at 77 on the first day of fall. It maintained that mark until mid-October where it didn’t drop that much, staying at 70-73 all the way up to November 20 of that year. It was still a balmy 66 as late as Christmas Day. What a year! 

Here comes April, and things warm up a bit with a normal hi-lo of 70-53. Our hottest April day was a blistering 101 degrees on April 6, 1989 and our chilliest April reading fell on April 10, 1975. Normal April rainfall is around 1.2 inches as the rainy season winds down. Our wettest Aprils were in 1965 with 6.02 inches and 1983 with 5.16 inches.

Aloha!

Editor’s Note: On Monday, March 28, Laguna Beach received one-third of an inch of rain with southwesterly winds up to 20 mph. This brings the total seasonal rainfall in Laguna Beach to 6.42 inches.

 

