NewLeftHeader

clear sky

50.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Fair Game 032922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Community Art Project tells Wells Fargo they’re terminating agreement effective April 30th

TOM MARCHIf you haven’t heard yet, let me be the first to tell you that the Board of Directors of Community Art Project has decided to close their account, so to speak, with Wells Fargo Bank.

The news comes from CAP Board Member Faye Baglin who announced that the Board of Directors of Community Art Project have reviewed “the First Amendment to License Agreement” imposed by Wells Fargo on CAP and deemed it “unacceptable and adverse to the freedom of artistic expression.”   

“Based upon this conclusion, Community Art Project is notifying you (Wells Fargo) that we are terminating the License Agreement as of April 30, 2022,” was CAP’s response.

The bank’s amendment requested prior approval for any proposed artwork that was to be displayed in the public area, including advanced submissions of “digital images of each work” and “information about the artist for each proposed work of art.”

This action, on both sides, is in direct response to Wells Fargo’s demand to have the recent exhibit “Piece-ful Protest,” a compilation of 36 quilts expressing political messaging, removed from CAP in January.

The art was the work of textile artist Allyson Allen and was subsequently re-displayed in its new location at Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

So, what happens to a community art display area in the future? “Going forward, we are open to all options and looking forward to doing pop-up exhibits at Susi Q, City Hall and other opportunities in town,” said Baglin. 

As for Wells Fargo, Stu News Laguna received the following on their behalf: “We were recently informed that the Community Art Project is terminating its pro-bono use of space at our Laguna Beach branch. We wish the organization well and remain committed to the arts in the Laguna Beach community.” 

• • •

Earlier this month, Chapman University hosted their 23rd Annual Holocaust Art and Writing Contest, which Thurston Middle School once again participated in for its 10+ year.

To join in, Thurston’s eighth graders watched a survivor’s video testimony and then submitted writings in the form of either poetry or prose ﬁtting the theme: Turning Memory to Strength – Living with Courage, Resilience, and Hope.

Three Thurston students Anna Sandquist, Teddy Hackett and Karina Pitz submitted their pieces to the contest. Teddy’s poem titled “Never Broken” was chosen as a top 5 ﬁnalist in the middle school poetry category, which received hundreds of submissions.

Fair Game SNL 3.29 three person shot

Courtesy of LBUSD

(L-R) Anna Sandquist, Teddy Hackett and Karina Pitz represented Thurston Middle School in the Chapman University Holocaust Art and Writing Contest

Thurston Principal, Joe Vidal, said, “It is moments like these that make me proud to be a part of Thurston Middle School. A special thank you to Ms. Silver for her inspirational leadership, and to Anna, Teddy and Karina for creating such impactful work.”

With Teddy’s permission, I thought it was important to share his poem.

Never Broken

By Teddy Hackett

Her dust-filled eyes blinked repeatedly, 

Blurring her vision of the horrifying sight before her.

Young Jewish girls surrounded her with metal shovels gripped tightly in their trembling hands. 

Their silver spears struck the cold floor, sweeping the dirt away and forming bottomless holes. 

She glanced at her sister, weak and struggling to keep the shovel between her fragile fingers. 

“This is not going to last forever,” she hoped.

The stark figure of Ella Mandel stood in the labor camp.

A cacophony of clanging rang through her head each time her shovel hit the ground. 

The floor was red, painted by the blood that dripped from her cursed hands.

Her frozen feet wrapped in newspapers, 

Attempting to shut out the cold that tried to break down her weakened body.

“Tomorrow will be a better day.”

The crystalline snow glistened the air as the girls trudged back to camp.

The hand of Ella’s sister clung to her tear-stained shirt, refusing to let go.

Their restless knees carried them to the floor of their room.

The two sisters laid glued together, bringing some warmth to each other’s empty bodies, 

Refusing to let go of each other, and their futures.

“This is going to end.”

I am young like Ella was, 

Trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel like she did.

I will never experience Ella’s story, but I can admire and mirror her mentality

And use hope like her and believe that tomorrow can be a better day.

They tried to drop her heart of glass, 

But it never shattered, and she was never broken.

• • •

A note from Ava at Laguna Live! said it simply, following the recent performance of Bijon Watson, “It was great to be back at [seven degrees] with the first of our Jazz Wednesdays concerts, and even greater to be back to normal.”

Next up, acclaimed jazz and blues songstress Mel Collins and renowned saxophonist Rickey Woodard, Wednesday, April 6 at [seven degrees]. 

For tickets and more info, go here.

• • •

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy will virtually host Mayor Sue Kempf, on Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. to offer updates and current plans for Laguna Canyon as well as open space issues and activities.

Mayor Kempf is also expected to discuss the overall state of the city.

To join the meeting, log into https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81457813136.

• • •

Ed Steinfeld let me know that he and KX FM, our local radio station, are planning a local drum circle this Thursday, March 31 around 6 p.m. on Aliso Creek State Beach in honor of the death of Taylor Hawkins. Ed will be giving more info this week on his Mornings With Ed show on KX FM.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.