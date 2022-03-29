NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund launched 032922

The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund launched to help those in the community who are in need

The Ballesteros Real Estate Group has launched The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund to help those in our community who are in need. The fund will partner with local nonprofits, groups and efforts to support their endeavors with the ultimate goal of making our community a better place to live.

The first partner in this initiative is WISEPlace, an amazing organization that helps women of all ages find new homes and rebuild their lives. WISEPlace is the only Orange County-based nonprofit leading the effort to end homelessness for unaccompanied women. 

The Ballesteros JJ & Andrea Ballesteros

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ballesteros Group

J.J. and Andrea Ballesteros, founders of The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund

“We are so fortunate to live and work in Laguna Beach, but we know there are so many in our community that go without. We wanted to create a program that supports local non-profits and initiatives; not only to help raise funds for, but to also garner awareness surrounding their mission. We are proud to announce our first partner: WISEPlace,” said Andrea Ballesteros, Team Lead of the Ballesteros Group. “WISEPlace is the only Orange County-based nonprofit leading the effort to end homelessness for unaccompanied women. They provide women with safe shelter, counseling and mental health services, case management and addiction recovery, and employment assistance. This is just the beginning; we look forward to working with many other amazing groups that are helping to make our community a better place.”

The Ballesteros WISEPlace exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of WISEPlace

WISEPlace helps women of all ages find new homes and rebuild their lives

In addition to helping to raise funds and garner awareness surrounding WISEPlace, The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund will also be collecting wish list items and working with WISEPlace to speak at their educational seminars to teach women how they can get started in the real estate field and provide mentorship for those interested.

“When I entered WISEPlace, it was the most devastating time of my life; but I was able to hold my head up and smile because of the services they provided and the hope came with learning how to be financially stable,” said Annie, a WISEPlace graduate.

The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund looks forward to partnering with different initiatives and nonprofits throughout Orange County. To learn more about The Ballesteros Better to Give Fund and to help, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

