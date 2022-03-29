NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer 032922

Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer and Laguna Beach’s own, dies suddenly in Bogota

Taylor Hawkins was the drummer for the Foo Fighters for 25 years. He and his family moved here to Laguna Beach when Hawkins was just in grade school. He would eventually graduate from Laguna Beach High School.

Last Friday, with his band on tour in Colombia, South America, the news of Hawkins’ sudden death was sadly announced. 

Taylor Hawkins drumming

Photo by David Vanderveen

Hawkins seen here rockin’ out as guest star on drums at Music in the Park in 2011

By Saturday, Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement saying that toxicological tests of Hawkins’ urine found a number of “psychoactive substances and other medicines in his system, including tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, opioids and marijuana.”

The band, fronted by Hawkins’ longtime best friend Dave Grohl, was scheduled to play in the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogota on Friday evening.

Bogota Police reportedly received a call Friday reporting that a patient at the Four Seasons hotel was suffering with chest pains and requested an ambulance. Upon arrival, officials reportedly attempted to revive him, but were unable to.

Interestingly enough, the Foo Fighters were formed back in 1994 (Hawkins joined in 1997) following the death/suicide of Kurt Cobain and the subsequent dissolution of Nirvana, of which Grohl himself was a member.

Prior to joining the Foo Fighters, Hawkins was the touring drummer for Sass Jordan and for Alanis Morrissette, as well as for “progressive experimental band” Sylvia.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2021 as a member of the Foo Fighters. He was also voted “Best Rock Drummer” in 2005 by the British drumming magazine Rhythm.

His personal life lists that he was married to wife Alison in 2005. They had three children, Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh. They most recently lived in Hidden Hills, after moving from Topanga Canyon in 2012.

Taylor Hawkins a younger Taylor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Doug Miller

A younger Taylor Hawkins poses shirtless in all his coolness

Unfortunately, Hawkins had a previously reported overdose on heroin in August 2001, which then left him in a coma for two weeks.

He was born Oliver Taylor Hawkins on February 17, 1972 in Fort Worth, TX. His family including two siblings moved to Laguna Beach when he was in grade school.

• • •

Drum circle planned Thursday evening for Hawkins at Aliso Creek State Beach

A local drum circle is being planned in Taylor Hawkins’ honor by Ed Steinfeld and KX FM on Thursday evening, March 31 at Aliso Creek State Beach beginning around 6 p.m. 

More details will be discussed this week by Ed on Mornings With Ed on KX FM.

 

