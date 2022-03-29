NewLeftHeader

Laguna Canyon Conservancy to virtually host Mayor Kempf

Laguna Canyon Conservancy will virtually host Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf via Zoom on Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Come join the meeting to learn any updates or current plans for Laguna Canyon, as well as open space issues and activities.

Mayor Kempf will also discuss the state of the city. After her presentation, she would be happy to respond to any questions, so should you have any, ask away.

To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81457813136.

Meeting ID: 814 5781 3136. One tap mobile:

+13462487799,,81457813136#  US  (Houston);

+17207072699,,81457813136#  US  (Denver).

Attendance is limited to 100 participants.

 

