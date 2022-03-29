NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Dear Mom to hold fourth annual conference dedicated to raising a person with Down syndrome on April 9 at FOA

Dear Mom, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization co-founded by local Amy Amaradio, is back on April 9 for its fourth annual conference dedicated to raising a person with Down syndrome. Hosted at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, this yearly conference is a day where moms from around the globe come into one space dedicated to fostering an environment of encouragement and support. While Dear Mom initially started out specifically for moms with an individual with Down syndrome based on Amaradio’s personal experience with her son Rocco, this year the conference is open to all moms with any type of special needs in their life. Standard tickets can be purchased online for $150.

Dear Mom Amy and Rocco

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Dear Mom

Dear Mom co-founder Amy Amaradio with her son, Rocco

Throughout the course of the day, moms will get to hear from 11 speakers who are well versed in topics ranging from self-care, to mental health, dual diagnosis, finding balance throughout your life, leadership and many more aimed to spark important conversations with attendees. Additionally, there will be a panel with four adults with Down syndrome where they will share what it’s like being an entrepreneur. Emmy award-winning star Megan Bomgaars will be among those included in the panel. Attendees will also receive two meals, be able to enroll in raffle prizes, enjoy pop-up shops, art exhibits and receive a takeaway gift throughout the course of the day.

Dear Mom art exhibit

Click on photo for a larger image

Dear Mom art exhibit is back

With the outbreak of COVID-19, Dear Mom was impacted significantly, resulting in the organization having to take two years off from hosting an event. As the world starts to reopen, Dear Mom is thrilled to be safely returning this year. With that, Dear Mom is kindly asking for local community support at this time. Should individuals feel compelled to help, Dear Mom has a private donor matching all donations that runs through April 9.

Dear Mom firefighters

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Firefighters presenting a check to Dear Mom

Additionally, if you might know of someone who wants to attend the Dear Mom conference, there is also an option to sponsor a mom where you can pay for their ticket and secure a spot for someone you love. 

For more information on the conference, featured speakers, to donate, or to purchase a ticket, visit www.dearmomco.com

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

