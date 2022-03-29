NewLeftHeader

clear sky

50.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

LBAA announces Marrie Stone FP 032922

LBAA announces Marrie Stone to be the honored guest speaker at Art Star Awards

The Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) has announced that Laguna Beach writer and podcaster Marrie Stone will be the honored guest speaker at the 14th Annual Art Star Awards to be held on Sunday, April 24 at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach at 5:30 p.m. As the guest speaker, Stone will share stories about her experiences as a local columnist covering Laguna Beach’s vibrant art scene, as well as writing her own fiction and essays. During the event in true Academy Award style, awards in seven categories will be presented to organizations, businesses and individuals who shaped and contributed to the community’s arts and culture in Laguna Beach. Due to the interruption caused by the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will honor 2019 nominees.

LBAA announces Marrie Stone

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBAA

Marrie Stone

Having lived in Laguna for nearly 25 years, Stone wrote the popular “Laguna Life & People” column for Stu News Laguna for several years, chronicling stories of the town’s art scene and its great legends. Within the past year, she has served as Stu News’ arts columnist, profiling more than 100 artists, dancers, actors and musicians across LBAA’s 22 arts organizations and reporting on those organizations’ art installations, exhibits, performances and events. On her podcast Writers on Writing, she has hosted literary giants such as Ann Patchett, Elizabeth Strout, Tim O’Brien, Geraldine Brooks, Andre Dubus III, George Saunders and Lois Lowry. Her work has explored the psychology behind curation, the creative process and artist inspiration.

Stone looks forward to sharing what she’s learned, especially about these artists’ perspectives and recurring themes across the organizations. “You can tell a lot about a town based on its art and its investment in artists,” said Stone. “More than 150 pieces of public art and 22 arts organizations in a town whose population is less than 25,000 is remarkable.”

Stone, who practiced corporate law after earning her law degree at Loyola Law School of Los Angeles and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy at Occidental College, is also one of the many artists contributing to Laguna’s creative culture. Her fiction and essays have appeared in Reed Magazine, The Writer’s Journal, River Oak Review, Into the Void, Coffin Bell, The Rambler, The Write Launch, and various online newspapers and blogs. Locally, her pieces have been published in Orange Coast Magazine, Blue Door Magazine and Tableau Magazine. She co-hosts the weekly podcast Writers on Writing, where she has interviewed more than 600 authors, poets and literary agents.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to gather and honor our 2019 Art Star nominees,” said LBAA President Joy Dittberner. “It’s an extraordinary honor to have Marrie Stone as our keynote speaker. She has done so much to feature Laguna Beach’s arts community, especially during the challenging time faced by artists over the past two years.”

To purchase tickets to attend the 14th Annual Art Star Awards, contact Wayne Baglin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Limited tickets are available at $100 each and include dinner as well as all the festivities.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.