 Volume 14, Issue 25  |  March 29, 2022

Hortense Miller Garden to hold free photography workshop

On Saturday, April 9 from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m., Hortense Miller Garden is holding a free photography workshop. The 2.5-acre garden overlooks Boat Canyon in North Laguna where Hortense Miller’s 1958 mid-century modern home sits nestled on the hillside. She was a photographer and artist as well as an avid gardener and the garden is still filled with many hidden, natural wonders.

Hortense Miller photography

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Hortense Miller Garden

The free photography workshop at Hortense Miller Garden takes place on April 9

Join in this photography workshop to develop a creative eye for seeing and capturing images that might have otherwise been overlooked. Learn how to use photography to tell a story with composition and framing. After the workshop, students will have the chance to select their favorite photo to exhibit online. Any form of digital or analogue photography with a camera is accepted. They ask to use a camera that is not a part of an iPhone or mobile device. This class, led by photographer Jenine Lurie, includes both a house and garden tour.

For more information on Lurie, go to www.JluvPhoto.com. Registration is required. Register at www.hortensemillergarden.org.

Hortense Miller Garden is located at 22511 Allview Terrace, Laguna Beach.

 

