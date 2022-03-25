NewLeftHeader

mist

61.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 24  |  March 25, 2022

Village Laguna to hold general meeting 032522

Village Laguna to hold general meeting via Zoom on March 28

This month’s Village Laguna general meeting will be held on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. on zoom. Their guest speaker is Mayor Sue Kempf, who will give a mini version of the annual State of the City presentation. They are also looking forward to a discussion of the issues that Village Laguna members care most about. 

Village Laguna Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf is the featured guest speaker

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization. More than 50 years ago, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, our “Window to the Sea.”

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats. 

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

All are welcome. To request the Zoom link, email Village Laguna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.