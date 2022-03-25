NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce appoints 032522

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce appoints Events & Marketing Manager

Erin Slattery has been appointed as Events & Marketing Manager for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. Slattery’s extensive events background includes stints as the development manager at the Ocean Institute, donor relations manager at the Bower’s Museum, executive assistant at the Laguna Beach Community Foundation and many years as an event specialist for Event Solutions. 

Laguna Beach Chamber slattery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Erin Slattery

“We are very excited to have Erin join our team,” Interim President-CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold said. “Since COVID the chamber office has been functioning with only part time help. It will be nice to have someone with Erin’s delightful personality and vast experience to work with on a daily basis.” 

“I’m looking forward to bringing new ideas to the Chamber and supporting my local community again,” Slattery said.

Slattery grew up in Laguna Beach and belongs to a Laguna legacy family.  Her grandfather was Fred Lang, the renowned landscape architect whom Lang Park is named after. Slattery’s first event will be managing the Chamber’s annual Golf Tournament on May 23 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club.

For more information about upcoming chamber events, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

