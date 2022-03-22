NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Free art tour at Heisler Park 032222

Free art tour at Heisler Park, part of International Slow Art Day

Would you like to learn to get more out of the experience of looking at art? On Saturday, April 2, come join thousands of people all over the world who are doing just that. Studies have shown that most people spend less than a minute per artwork when they go to a museum. This is similar to scanning the title page of a book and thinking that you’ve read it. 

A much more enriching experience is to learn to look slowly and carefully at just a few pieces. This is the way artists look at art, but you needn’t be an artist to learn the technique; you just need a few hints and some practice learning to take your time. You can do so right here in Laguna as part of international Slow Art Day.

Free art tour Breaching Whale

Courtesy of Hedy Buzan

Jon Seeman’s “Breaching Whale” sculpture located near Myrtle Street and Cliff Drive is on the Slow Art Day free tour hosted by artist Hedy Buzan

Slow Art Day is being celebrated on April 2, with 150 events hosted all over the world. The event is simplicity itself: a host chooses five pieces of art, offers some hints and encourages people to take 10 minutes looking at these artworks and making their own discoveries. Then people meet and discuss what they have discerned. This guided discovery is different from the usual “top down” docent lecture experienced in museums. At Slow Art Day, everyone discovers that the simple act of seeing unlocks the mysteries of art and that each of us is capable of making exciting observations.

In past years, local artist Hedy Buzan has hosted Slow Art Day at the Orange County Museum of Art and Laguna Art Museum. This year, Buzan will go outdoors guiding an hour-long experience at Heisler Park, looking at five of Laguna’s finest pieces of public art.

The selected works are varied with something for every taste. The tour starts with the playful Constructivist piece Breaching Whale by Jon Seeman, from there attendees will move on to Semper Momento by Jorg Dubin, a 9/11 memorial. Next, the group will look at the Baroque-inspired pair of dancers, Rendezvous by Tuan Nguyen, and continue on to one of Laguna’s first pieces of public art, Rocky Ledge by Julia Klemek and Leslie Robbins. Finally, observers will circle back to Continuous Rotation by Scott and Naomi Schoenherr inspired by the poem “Sparkle/Giggle Crack” by Shelley Cooper.

Slow Art Day is free. Meet at 11 a.m. at the Breaching Whale sculpture. No registration is required. Bring a snack or bag lunch, a hat and some water if you’d like to stay after the tour to discuss the experience. 

For more information about Slow Art Day, visit www.slowartday.com.

 

