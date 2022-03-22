Salty September adventure awaits 032222

Salty September adventure awaits: Merpeople Catalina Relays for Mental Health

By DIANNE RUSSELL

If you happen to spot a large group of swimmers at one of Laguna’s coves, it’s probably the Merpeople. As legends have it, Merpeople are a species of sentient mysterious beasts that are half-human and half-fish and live underwater. Females are referred to as mermaids, while males are called mermen.

Organized by triathlete Katherine Horvath, the Merpeople – an open water swim group that swims various Orange County beaches every day – is nothing short of magic. However, these Merpeople are humans – no tails or fins involved – yet they are going to attempt a feat worthy of those mythical creatures of Atlantis.

Horvath, who is also a member of the Matadors Swim Team, describes their upcoming adventure. “On September 12, 2022, my open water swim group, Merpeople, will be attempting a Catalina crossing of two tandem relays, swimming in support of mental health, with all donations going 100 percent to Mental Health America of Los Angeles. To donate, click here.

Mental health is a subject very close to Horvath’s heart. An elite athlete, her son, at age 16, struggled with depression. “Mental health is a big part of the athletic community,” she said. “Just recently, a Stanford soccer player committed suicide, and this year, Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympics due to her own struggles.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Merpeople

Merpeople was founded by Horvath in 2020

Origins of Merpeople

A little over two years ago, at the inception of COVID, Horvath started Merpeople. “With gyms and pools closed, people were desperate to find a place to train and were in search of community as COVID had affected our social outlets as well,” she said. “I messaged a few swim friends and a handful of us started doing organized swims at various beaches along the OC coast. It gradually grew organically and we became more organized. There was such enthusiasm and great energy. People were so thankful to have found a safe place, outside in nature, to exercise and establish friendships and the camaraderie that we were all craving amidst the COVID backdrop of social isolation.”

Merpeople member Michael Goldsmith said, “Joining the Merpeople has been a life-changing experience. No two days are the same when swimming in the ocean. There are no lane lines, clocks or walls to hang onto. Conditions are always fluid – temperature, waves, currents, visibility and wildlife change from day to day, and often during a swim. Facing nature’s raw elements is a unique physical and mental challenge, while sharing my love of the sea with this amazing group of friends brings me happiness and contentment like nothing else.

“We’ve enjoyed some great aquatic adventures during the past couple of years, and the Catalina Relay is another way of experiencing it together, while raising money and increasing awareness for a great cause.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Merpeople

Monday, March 14 at Woods Cove. Katherine Horvath (front left) and Lori Hoolihan (front middle), Bailey’s owner

The group has grown to 35 people who consistently show up (there are 85 total), and a special camaraderie has developed among its members, so much so, they gather socially and get together for dinners. “It’s special, we’ve found a family,” Horvath said.

Thuy Nguyen agreed. “The Merpeople group is like an extended family to me. We watch out for each other when we enter and exit the water, we keep track of each other during long swims, we serenade the birthday guys/gals in the middle of the ocean and we finish the celebration with sweet treats after the swim. We entrust each other and share our ocean knowledges, our stories, our ups and downs in life before and after each swim. The bond we form even extends beyond the water and swimming. We help each other out when in need – somebody is moving, someone needs help during surgery recovery, or anyone requesting assistance with anything. It is truly a special group.”

Swimming schedule

Once the group was in place, a routine developed.

“We eventually established a regular schedule swimming each Monday at Woods Cove (which we call “Bailey Monday” as one of the swimmer’s [Lori Hoolihan] dogs regularly swims the mile and a half route to the Pirate’s Tower and back),” said Horvath. “Tuesday is West Street, an enclosed enclave in south Laguna with a tropical feel. Wednesday is Strands, where the early morning sunlight and pastel colors always create an endorphin rush even before we gather together as friends and plunge into the cold, salty wilderness. Treasure Island (Thursday and Friday) may be my favorite swimming hole. There, we visit Peanut the Seal, a seal that lives in the rocks and reefs there and comes and literally gives us hugs and seal kisses.”

When Horvath said, “a regular swimming schedule,” she meant it. They swim seven days a week.

Horvath explains the weekend swims. “Saturday is Crescent Bay day and Sunday is adventure day. We will occasionally do one way three-mile swims along the coast, carpooling from the end to the start of the swim. During the summer of 2020, when most of the world was isolated indoors, we swam the entire Orange County coastline in three-mile chunks, south to north. We carpooled a few people in each car, wearing masks and keeping the windows open. We were careful to stay six feet apart and didn’t give hugs nor zip up each other’s wetsuits. I gave medals out after the last leg. This was the only finisher’s medal any of us would receive in 2020 as all races were canceled, so it made it that much more special. And our group has a large segment of competitive athletes who regularly compete in triathlons, open water races, masters pool meets and the like and enjoy the competition and yes, the podium finishes.”

A special bond

The Merpeople have a special connection and all who described their experience with the group called it “life altering.”

Becky Rodgers agreed. “The OC Merpeople really is something truly special. I was a later addition to the established group. I had been swimming in South Bay and Santa Monica with friends consistently during the pandemic, but I started to have to go to Orange County consistently and was linked up with Katherine. Most open water swim groups pick one beach and focus on swimming for distance or speed, parallel to shore. When I first met the Merpeople, I was exposed to something totally different!

“With the Merpeople, it never seemed to be about speed or distance. I quickly learned it was about fun, exploration, camaraderie and of course safety. We explore many different beaches together and venture outside of the beautiful coves of Laguna. Nobody in this group cares if you’re fast, slow, wearing fins or a wetsuit or both. It’s truly come as you are. I continued to come back down several times a month from LA. And sometimes my friends would be kind enough to drive up to LA to swim with me. I started to develop close friendships with some of the Merpeople and truly cherish these relationships; they go so far beyond the superficial relationships that are all too common in the 21st century.

“Having friends to share the magical experience of the sea with is something I can’t really put into words. We all come from different walks of life, different ages, ethnicities, careers, political beliefs but we all share a common bond...our love for exploring in the ocean. There’s nothing quite like hopping into sub 60 degree waters in the early hours in the dead of winter, like who does that? Well, while others are sleeping or sipping their coffee...we are exploring and exercising in the ocean. It’s a pretty euphoric feeling that’s hard to describe. I mean I’ve never done hard drugs, call me a prude, but I imagine maybe it’s similar to that. I look forward to these swim-ventures so much and am forever grateful that I found this group,” said Rodgers.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Merpeople

May 29, 2021 right before they swam around the Malibu pier, which was one of the piers in the 2021 California Pier Series

In 2021 they swam around all of the Pacific facing piers in California, working their way south to north. They swam around the Ocean Beach pier on the day the waves were so big that the pier broke. “We had calm, clear conditions for some of the piers and choppy and rough seas for others,” Horvath said. “Each pier was an adventure as was the journey to get there.”

Kate Curtis described her experience. “I met the Merpeople during the height of the pandemic in 2020, and it was lifechanging. (No really, it was!) I live in Seattle, and after the lockdown, my family and I desperately needed a change of scenery and an escape from the rain. With online school and work, we hit the road and drove down to Dana Point where we rented a house near the water for a month. Little did I know what an impact this would have on my mood, and honestly, the rest of my life.

“It’s always interesting to me to think about how a single decision can ripple out into a multitude of opportunities and adventures. Like dropping a pebble into the water, the circles expand wider and wider, and it’s been an incredible few years. I’ve found a crew of people who say ‘YES’ to adventure, and I love it. No coincidence that our charity is MHALA. Honestly, talk about mental health, open water swimming has been so uplifting and such a mood changer (especially during these times of uncertainty) and then to meet a crew of people like the Merpeople who greet you with arms wide open, I am blessed. So of course when Katherine offered me a spot on the team, I jumped at it without hesitation. ‘Absolutely YES!’”

How the relay works

The Catalina Relays is not an event for the faint of heart. Next to the English Channel, the Catalina Channel is the second biggest draw for open water swimming (OWS).

Curtis is experienced in swimming relays. “In 2016 and 2018, I swam the English Channel as part of a relay team, and I’ve always wanted to see how the Catalina Channel compares,” she said. “Also, there’s this bucket list thing…it’s called The Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming. Very few people have accomplished this because you have to go solo (not a relay) and those who solo swim all three events (English Channel, Catalina Channel and Manhattan Island) are awarded a very exclusive Triple Crown. Well…I have always thought… how fun would it be to do the Triple Crown in a relay. There’s no actual prize, recognition or award, just personal satisfaction that together with a group of adventurous spirits, we’re going after our own little Triple Crown! Anyhow, so this year’s relay is one step closer to achieving that…and then Manhattan Island is next!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Merpeople

Group on February 13 at Arch Bay

Horvarth also has first-hand knowledge of relay swimming. With a few friends, she successfully completed the Catalina Relays in 2019. However, when attempting a sole swim, after eight miles, she had to drop out because of sea sickness.

Evidently, it wasn’t difficult to recruit enough Merpeople to do the tandem relay. It was limited to 12 due to COVID restrictions on the number of people in the boat. “I asked who was interested,” Horvath said. “And the first 11 people who came forward and could make it, were in.”

In tandem

“Twelve of us will swim in pairs in sync across the channel in the dark of night,” Horvath said. “For many of the relay members, this adventure will elevate their open water swim ceiling and add to their OW skills (night swimming, skinning it, fueling properly and managing/preventing seasickness in what could be choppy waters). It will challenge them in new ways to enable a different skill set. I’m super excited for the tandem relays.”

The swim starts in Palos Verdes and is 21 miles in distance. Because it’s a shipping channel, the relays take place on a Monday or Tuesday and teams can’t start until 11 p.m. “Every single swimmer has huge fears to conquer,” said Horvath. “It’s much more of an adventure to swim in the dark.”

Here’s how it works: There are two relay teams with six swimmers on each. One team is called Magic Merpeople and the other is named Mighty Merpeople. The first two swimmers (one from each team) swim together for an hour, then they get out and the second pair take to the water for an hour – and it continues that way for three rotations. The two swimmers must stay in sync, next to each other. During training there will be two alternates on each team, however, once the first swimmers jump into the water, the alternates can’t replace them, which means if a swimmer quits, he/she is disqualified, and it’s over.

Film by Michael Goldsmith

Saltwater Therapy at Treasure Island, Montage

“We usually start with the fastest swimmers, then the slower ones will be second,” Horvath said. “We pick pairs based on who matches best together. The faster swimmers will travel three to six miles each, the others will cover less.”

Accompanying the swimmers will be a boat (with 12 bunk beds) with two crew chiefs, manned with 16 people. There will also be a kayak.

Man versus nature

Also on the boat will be two observers from the Catalina Channel Swimming Federation, who make sure all the rules are followed, and these restrictions are numerous. Additionally, they won’t allow a crossing unless it’s approved.

“It’s man versus nature, a purist notion,” Horvath said.

They don’t allow wet suits, and swimmers can only wear caps and goggles. The Merpeople have been practicing skinning it (no wet suits), fueling and dealing with sea sickness. The water, which of course is filled with water creatures of all kinds, can be anywhere from 66-72 degrees. Also, once in the water, swimmers are not allowed to touch the boat or each other and are limited to a three-minute window for the relay swimmers to switch positions.

Although the Merpeople will face many obstacles, it sounds as if they’re up to the challenge.

“It’s really about working together and about the team and putting pride aside,” she said. “We’re doing this together. It’s a unique bonding.”

Once the relay swim is successfully completed, the teams will be invited to the award ceremony with other elite OWS.

“We’re so lucky to have Catalina in our backyard,” Horvath said. It’s a milestone bucket list item. We can’t wait for this salty adventure and the ones that lie ahead.”

Horvath hopes to make this an annual event.

Stu News will feature a post-event article.

For more information about Mental Health Association L.A., go to https://www.mhala.org/.

For more information about the Triple Crown of Ocean Water Swimming, go to https://longswims.com/triple-crown/.