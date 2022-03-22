NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 032222

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

One hundred years ago, Laguna Beach was settling in as the leading center for the arts in Southern California. And plein air painting was clearly where we were making our mark.

The three men we admired most from that era, to quote a song, were Frank Cuprien, William Wendt and Edgar Payne. The previous two “Looking Back” articles focused on Cuprien and Wendt. This column will feature the remaining plein air pioneer, Edgar Payne.

Payne was born in 1883 in Missouri and worked under his carpenter father as an apprentice. But his love was painting and he left home as a teen, painting portraits, murals and even local theater stages to fund his wanderlust. Like Wendt, he settled in Chicago and enrolled in the Chicago School of Art, only to drop out in two weeks. He was bored and felt he could learn more being self-taught.

And history proved him right.

His love was painting the outdoors, and like Wendt, struggled in Chicago. He came to Laguna Beach for the seaside experience in 1909. He then traveled to San Francisco, where he met a fellow artist, Elsie Palmer. They married in 1912 back in Chicago where she had taken a job. 

But Payne’s love of Laguna Beach brought them back to open a studio here in 1918. He immediately took the lead in establishing the Laguna Beach Art Association and became its first president. 

His art was more dynamic and powerful than many of the other more genteel plein air painters of his day, and he and Elsie traveled constantly to pursue their art. The Southwest was another of Payne’s true loves, and he was commissioned by the Santa Fe railroad to paint for them, especially the rustic beauty of the Four Corners. 

Laguna Beach A Lok bck Edgar Payne

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Plein Air Painters Association

Edgar Payne, circa 1920s

In this undated photo, most likely from the 1920s, Payne is playful as a swashbuckler on one of our beaches. Could he be preparing for a visit to the Victoria Beach Pirate Tower on its opening in 1926?

 Or was he an extra for the movie Treasure Island filmed at the current Montage location in 1939?

Although entertaining to postulate, no evidence exists to lend credibility to either premise. Most likely, Payne was dressed in costume as part of one of the many fundraisers he helped organize for the fledgling Art Association. Feel free to postulate a caption of your own.

Payne’s works resurfaced in 2015 when it was revealed there were four Payne murals commissioned by the Aufdenkamp family for the Lynn Theatre on Coast Highway (later, the South Coast Cinema) in 1935. Laguna Beach Historical Society board member and historian Jane Jantz noted, they [the murals] had been hidden from view and been allowed to deteriorate after the theater had been remodeled into a double-screen facility in 1976.

 Three of the four were eventually found, although badly damaged. Leslie Blumberg, former theater owner, loaned the murals to the Laguna Beach Art Museum, who turned them over to the Balboa Art Conservation Center that spent over a year restoring the murals from the decades of abandonment at the now-closed theater.

The main work, Settlement, depicted early California with Franciscan monks overseeing indigenous villagers, happily working a sun-soaked Spanish-style mission. It was displayed at the Art Museum in 2017 with the restored murals returned back to their owner.

Of note is Payne’s preference for plein air, but he accepted mural commissions to take care of his finances. During the Depression, commissions had fallen off and he moved back to LA looking for more work. During this time, his marriage to Elsie failed.

In 1946, Elsie learned Payne was fighting cancer and moved back to take care of him. He passed a year later.

In 1952, Elsie completed a bronze relief sculpture of Payne and it is held at the Laguna Art Museum. It is fitting that the murals restoration exhibit and his sculpture sat at the museum, which was the progeny of the Art Association Payne founded more than 100 years ago.

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.