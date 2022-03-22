NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach recognized for national certification achievement

The City of Laguna Beach was recently awarded national certification for their Investment Policy from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada (APT US&C). 

Laura Parisi, the city’s treasurer recently submitted the policy for review and national certification consideration to demonstrate the city’s commitment of maintaining the professional standards they have established to ensure prudent management of public funds. 

Laguna Beach recognized Parisi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

City of Laguna Beach Treasurer Laura Parisi with the 2022 Certification of Excellence

The APT US&C has a comprehensive policy review process with numerous public and private sector reviewers who score policies based on 16 policy components including delegation of authority, ethics and conflict of interest, authorized financial institutions, safekeeping/custody, diversification, internal controls, performance standards and much more. 

APT US&C is a national organization formed in 1967. It was founded to support public treasury managers, financial officers, and private sector representatives with quality treasury management education and training, professional certifications and peer networking opportunities to strengthen their commitment to public service. 

Additional information on APT US&C can be found at www.APTUSC.org.

 

