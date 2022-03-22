NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 032222

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi gets bragging rights this week for having stumped our readers.

This little scenario, with a shout out to our Polish friends, is on Ramona Avenue (behind GGs and near the parking structure).

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.    

Wheres Maggi 3 22 22

Lively street décor found along Ramona Avenue

 

