 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Gelson’s to hold Pet Adoption Day 032222

Gelson’s to hold Pet Adoption Day, co-hosted by Catmosphere Laguna Foundation

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Rescue is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit feline rescue which serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week. It is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens.

Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering, and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines.

Photos courtesy of Catmosphere

This contented cat shares the couch with a Catmosphere logo mug

Gelson’s Laguna Beach is teaming up with area rescues and will feature Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens on Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Their goal is to help find homes and forever families. Expect family fun, food and more. The event is free of charge.

Simon the cat enjoys some petting time with this young feline friend

Gelson’s and Catmosphere Laguna Foundation are encouraging these adoption events and educational programs to make the community aware of Trap Neuter Release and the many other animal rescue efforts happening in the community.

For more information, visit www.gelsons.com/events/view/pet-adoption-day-april-9-2022.

Gelson’s is located at 30922 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

