NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Be a Master at Giving FP 032222

Be a Master at Giving with Pageant of the Masters

The Festival of Arts (FOA) of Laguna Beach is once again providing the opportunity for patrons to donate Pageant of the Masters tickets to local nonprofits through its Masters at Giving program. These tickets are only $40 each, located in the Director’s Tier side section of the Irvine Bowl and will also admit the non-profit group to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show all summer long. Give the gift of living pictures and an unforgettable experience to the 2022 performance of Wonderful World today at www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/

“Every year the Festival of Arts receives many requests from charities and non-profit groups for complimentary tickets to the Pageant of the Masters and it’s more than we can possibly provide,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts marketing & PR director. “The Masters at Giving program helps to make sure we can offer an evening of a lifetime to groups who might not otherwise experience the magic of living pictures.”

Since 2011, the Masters at Giving program has donated more than 14,000 Pageant tickets to charitable and non-profit organizations in the Southern California area. Through the Masters at Giving program, Pageant tickets have been given to frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, mentoring programs and many more. 

Be a Master at Giving veteran

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Veteran Ray Williamson Unit Commander of the Marine Corps Air Station Tustin welcomes military families and veterans to the Pageant of the Masters

“We would like to thank past contributors who provided an evening of art appreciation at the Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts to groups who might not otherwise have been able to attend,” added Higuchi. “Everyone should have a chance to experience the arts and our shows, and with the help of our patrons and donors, we can make this possible this summer.”

The Festival of Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, IRS Tax ID 95-1964772. Donations are used to support the arts and are fully tax deductible. Donate through Masters at Giving by contacting the box office at 800.487.3378, or online at www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/. If a donation is made through Masters at Giving prior to May 31, the donor will also be acknowledged in the Pageant’s Souvenir program. 

 The 2022 Pageant of the Masters production of Wonderful World runs July 7-September 2. A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the 2022 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, which will take place July 5-September 2. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.