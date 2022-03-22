NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 032222

“Art in Public Places” – Quintet by Jorg Dubin

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Quintet by Laguna artist Jorg Dubin was installed in 2013 as a replacement for his sculpture Wave Point (2003), a wall-mounted sculpture of copper and stainless steel, that was damaged and deemed beyond repair by Dubin.

art in front view hotel

Click on photo for a larger image

“Quintet” was installed in 2013 

Per the city’s deaccession policy, art work is allowed to be removed and replaced by art work of the same artist. In 2012, the City Council approved the replacement. It was funded by M2 Coastalk, LLC.

Quintet is comprised of five mirror polished stainless steel spheres mounted at various heights up to 72 inches and was installed in a planter at the front of the property at 14 West Boutique Hotel (688 S. Coast Highway) at a cost of $7,000. 

“The owners wanted something that reflected their new brand and also had a universal quality to it that would reflect the natural beauty of Laguna Beach and the surrounding area,” Dubin said at the time. 

art in sideview

Click on photo for a larger image

Five mirror polished stainless steel spheres 

Dubin has had a four-decade plus career as a working painter, sculptor, ceramist and production designer. He studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with LA-based painter, Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. Dubin is currently a mentor and adviser in the MFA program at the Laguna College of Art + Design, where he formerly taught advanced figure painting. He has designed and fabricated over 10 public art works and has worked as an art director and production designer on seven films for O entertainment. 

art in closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Spheres reflect natural beauty of Laguna 

His creative output extends beyond painting and includes sculpture, ceramics, art director, prop builder and part-time musician. According to luriegallery.com, Dubin is mostly self-taught and considers himself a “journeyman artist.” He introduces the flux of time into his paintings, more specifically, he recalls the element of memory. 

Dubin has several pieces of public art in Laguna, including, Semper Memento, Trio, Viking Studio and Canyon View (a collaboration).

This is the 52nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 150 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

