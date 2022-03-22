NewLeftHeader

 March 22, 2022

Jean Lowe’s Your Place in the Multiverse FP 032222

Jean Lowe’s Your Place in the Multiverse on display at Laguna Art Museum

Experience the wit and satire in Jean Lowe’s work as you visit Your Place in the Multiverse, currently on display at Laguna Art Museum through September 18.

The exhibition is a survey of Lowe’s work drawn from the past 20 years. It highlights many of her most important installations as well as new work. Lowe’s installations are primarily comprised of household craft media such as papier-mâché and paint coupled with a sophisticated, literary use of language and a loose painterly style. Room-sized and incorporating artist-made furniture, rugs, and even a piano, these beautifully staged installations are often overwhelming, playing both on sensory overload and the irony of abundance as presented daily in our consumer culture.

Jean Lowe s Baby Grand

Courtesy of LAM from the Collection of Carole and Robert Kopple

Jean Lowe’s “Baby Grand,” 2005, enamel, marine enamel on cloth- mâché, fiberglass, foamboard, cardboard and assorted snacks variable dimensions

Lowe creates art imbued with a proprietary blend of wry wit, visual seduction and incisive cultural critique. Working in sculpture, painting and installation, she draws us into elaborate reconstructions of our own value systems, empowering, entertaining and implicating us all at once.

Lowe received her MFA from University of California, San Diego, where she was also a lecturer until 2008. She has been the subject of solo exhibitions at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Kansas City; the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the Contemporary Arts Center, Cincinnati. A survey of Lowe’s work, Your Place in the Multiverse: Jean Lowe, was recently on view at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Utah State University.

 

