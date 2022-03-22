NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 23  |  March 22, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Gus 032222

Meet Pet of the Week Gus

Gus is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 10-month-old English Sheepdog who is neutered. He is very active and will need training, along with fulltime grooming. Gus is extremely friendly and loves to adventure around. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Gus adopted as soon as possible. 

Pet of the Week Gus

Click on the photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Gus, a friend to all he meets 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.