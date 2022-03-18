NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Round two of Seasonal Lifeguard tryouts 031822

Round two of Seasonal Lifeguard tryouts tomorrow morning on Main Beach

The second round of tryouts for all interested candidates seeking a Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard position in Laguna Beach takes place tomorrow (March 19) on Main Beach at 9 a.m. Applications were required to be submitted by the end of day on Thursday, March 17.

The test consists of a timed 1,000-yard swim from the Main Tower, around the marker buoy, to Bird Rock and back; a run-swim-run and a sprint swim.

Eligibility is open to both male and female participants, ages 16 and up.

Round two lifeguards swimming to Bird Rock

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Lifeguard tryout candidates approach Bird Rock under the watchful eye of a member of the LBFD aboard a jet ski 

The tryouts fall under the auspices of the City of Laguna Beach, Department of Marine Safety. Anyone requesting more information can visit here or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The department had 16 participants at their first tryout earlier in winter.

 

