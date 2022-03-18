NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Art Auction for Ukraine this weekend

On March 19-20 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. there will be an Art Auction for Ukraine at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, where hundreds of works donated by artists will be available for auction.

Come bid on local art and enjoy music and refreshments. Proceeds go directly to the International Red Cross Ukraine Refugee Fund.

Courtesy of Rosalie Marsh

“Tribute to Ukraine,” a painting by artist Rosalie Marsh, will be up for bid

Among the donated artworks are “Tribute to Ukraine,” a painting by artist Rosalie Marsh, whose art is currently shown at Grace Galleries and at the Sawdust Art Festival.

Art Auction checker set

Courtesy of Jessica deStefano

This Ukrainian checker set by artist Jessica deStefano will be on display at the Forest & Ocean Gallery this weekend

An art piece that will be on display is a Ukrainian checker set created by artist Jessica deStefano. It is a mini version of the checker sets Ukrainian soldiers have been seen playing at checkpoints during the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine. She will have three other art pieces up for auction.

Forest & Ocean Gallery is located at 480 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

