 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Say yes to the dress – Laguna Bridal Boutique creates unforgettable moments for brides-to-be

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Once upon a time, a bride-to-be said, “Now that I have the dress, happily ever after can start.” Even though the dream begins with the engagement ring, it becomes real when the bride-to-be finds her fairytale wedding dress.

To facilitate this process and make it a beautiful and memorable experience, Shahriar (Shah) Radmanesh – under his company name Rita & Shah LLC – opened Laguna Bridal Boutique in December 2020.

His wife has an extensive 30-year background in the wedding industry and owns Alteration and Custom Wedding Dresses in Corona del Mar. She’s a wedding dress alterations expert and designed the stunning black wedding dress in the window of the boutique. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Shah Radmanesh, owner of Laguna Bridal Boutique

 Radmanesh, who is from Iran, worked in the construction and engineering industry and has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in E-business management. However, he switched gears when he arrived in the U.S. in 2016 – with only $9,850 in his pocket. 

“For 20 years, I ran a construction company in Iran and Malaysia,” he said, “but my passion was design and drawing, and I felt it was a good time to join the fashion industry. I discussed it with my wife, and we decided to open this boutique.” Singlehandedly, Radmanesh also designed the boutique’s interior. 

From Iran to OC

Radmanesh immigrated to this area because a friend extended an invitation and then a serendipitous meeting changed everything. 

New to the United States, Radmanesh took an ESL class at Saddleback College. “I spoke very little English,” he said. “Nahid was sitting behind me. She introduced me to my wife.” 

Nahid Arhani is now the manager of Laguna Bridal Boutique.

Click on photo for a larger image

Manager of Laguna Bridal Boutique Nahid Arhani

Prior to opening the bridal boutique, Radmanesh went to work for a car dealership and became the top sales and marketing consultant in 2018, selling 182 cars in just one year. In spite of his success, he left that position and was in the final steps of purchasing a downtown restaurant, but that deal fell through in October 2019. 

“I still want to be in the restaurant business,” he said. “It’s a great way to connect to people and the community.” 

Since then, Radmanesh has started not one, but two businesses. Along with Arhani, he opened the water showroom business, featuring Kangen water machine generators – which just happens to be a few doors down from the bridal boutique.

The business of brides

Laguna Bridal Boutique has everything a bride could desire. They stock private collections, which comprise around 80% of the dresses. “We usually carry 75-100 wedding dresses plus bridesmaid and mother-of-the-bride dresses,” Ramanesh said. “The price range is $1,800-$8,500 for wedding dresses and $275-$300 for bridesmaid’s dresses.” 

Click on photo for a larger image

Kimberly Redell in the courtyard wearing a design by Adam Zohar. The black wedding dress in the window (on the left) was designed by Radmanesh’s wife, Rita.

The versatile designs of the bridesmaid’s dresses make them suitable for prom dresses as well.

The boutique also carries headpieces, jewelry, veils and can provide custom-made veils. 

“We’re starting our own line – Rish Stylish (a combination of the names Rita and Shah), which will be our own private collection,” said Radmanesh. “In contrast to most bridal shops, the clients can touch the dresses and try on as many as they want to and not be limited to just a few. In addition, they can have as many guests with them as they want. We serve Champagne and make it an event. It’s a joyful time.” 

By appointment only, the consultations are one to one-and-a-half hours in length – and longer if more time is needed. The boutique has two fitting rooms, however, typically, there is only one client at a time. They provide alterations and custom alterations for vintage dresses – or if the bride-to-be wants to change a detail on the dress, they can accommodate those requests.

Radmanesh tells a surprising story about a client who said, “yes” to the dress very quickly. “It was her first visit to a bridal shop,” he said, “and she bought the first dress she tried on.” 

Click on photo for a larger image

Exquisite detail

A big believer in collaborating with other business owners, Radmanesh hosts events in the courtyard and swaps merchandise.

With its European feel, the shop’s courtyard is a flawless setting for a bridal boutique and for his events. “When I saw the building and the courtyard, I thought it would be perfect. We had a collaborative event on February 18 with French Buckets (which is next door), European Eyewear sunglasses and Marian Paquette purses (the shop is across the street). We had seven models, four videographers and three make-up artists and hairstylists. We try to cultivate connections with other businesses.”

Laguna Bridal Boutique works in partnership with TNT Agency – owned by Hector Baraza – The Professionals in Hair & Make-Up Artistry. Gabriela Marquez from the agency was on hand last week to get Kimberly Redell ready for her photo shoot.

The boutique also works with Purplez.com, a marketing and branding strategies company.

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Bridal Boutique offers jewelry, veils and headpieces

Radmanesh has big plans in mind as the business moves forward. 

During the second week of April, the shop will be adding a new line, and in the next two years, they will bring in more lines, including their own. 

In two months, they will launch a streaming online alterations website, called www.weddingdressservices.com offering custom alterations and steaming-at-home services.

Wedding dress trends

According to www.bride.com, the mid-pandemic wedding dress trends are evolving. Despite the change in structure when it comes to shopping for and purchasing a wedding gown, as well as the increase in micro-weddings and smaller affairs, bridal fashion experts are still seeing brides lean towards full-blown wedding gowns. However, styles are certainly shifting. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Bridesmaid or prom dress 

“Even though some brides might turn down the volume a notch, many are still looking for a showstopper,” said famed Israeli wedding gown designer, Galia Lahav. “While so many other aspects of their wedding being damaged or drifted away from what they have originally imagined, we see many brides holding on to that one dream of them in their perfect wedding gown.”

Wedding dresses, it seems, will never go out of style. Although circumstances have altered our perception of the ideal wedding, the desire for “the” dress never wanes and Radmanesh couldn’t be more pleased.

“I love being in the bridal shop, having the connection to people and being part of their happiness,” he said.

Laguna Bridal Boutique is located at 1492 S. Coast Highway, #8, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunabridal.com, call 949.779.0934 and follow them on Instagram @Laguna_bridal.

 

