 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Miracles and magic at Messy Church

Do you believe in miracles? Are you enchanted with magic? Messy Church will focus on both at their upcoming get-together this Sunday, March 20 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC).

Games and activities will feature both, according to Barbara Crowley, leader of Messy Church. “There also will be “eggsiting eggsperiments,” she added.

People of all ages are welcome to attend Messy Church, which is a creative, interactive, intergenerational spiritual exploration. A family-style dinner is always served. A $5 per family donation is requested, but not required. Please RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you would like to attend.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the street from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. For more information, check out www.lbumc.org/ministries. LBUMC is a Reconciling Congregation.

 

