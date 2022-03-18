NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Oil Painters of America awards Emma Crespo 031822

Oil Painters of America awards Emma Crespo, honorable mention in student art competition

Oil Painters of America (OPA) has announced that Emma Crespo of Laguna Beach received honorable mention from their Second Annual Student Art Competition for her painting titled, Self Portrait aka The Model Mastercopy.

Oil Painters Crespo art

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of OPA

Emma Crespo’s “Self Portrait aka The Model Mastercopy,” that earned honorable mention

The Second Annual Student Art Competition was held from January 15-February 15 and open to student artists who paint in the representational style. Student artists, aged 14 to 23, were invited to enter up to three paintings. Entries were created using oils and done in the representational style. Although not required, artists were encouraged to work under the direction of a teacher or faculty member. OPA Signature Artist, Jane Hunt, served as the juror of the awards for this competition. Hunt awarded the top six artists with cash prizes ranging from $50-$1,000. 

Crespo, an art student at Laguna College of Art & Design, received the award of honorable mention accompanied by a $50 cash prize and one year of student membership for her artwork.

Award winners have been invited to exhibit their work in conjunction with OPA’s National Exhibition of Traditional Oils to be held at the Steamboat Art Museum in Steamboat Springs, Colo., June 3-August 27. 

Winning entries from this competition can be viewed on OPA’s website at www.oilpaintersofamerica.com under the competition’s tab on the “Events” page. 

Oil Painters of America (OPA), is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, dedicated to preserving and promoting excellence in representational art. Its membership is comprised of more than 3,500 talented artists from across the U.S. and Canada.

 

