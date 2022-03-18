NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

The Greater Laguna Beach GOPs to hold 031822

Calling all conservatives…The Greater Laguna Beach GOPs (GLBGOPs) is holding their membership meeting on Wednesday, March 23 at Mozambique Restaurant. The event will start with a 5 p.m. social hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m., following the Pledge of Allegiance in the Boma Room. Attendees can enjoy Mozambique’s food and beverages.

There are three featured speakers: Anthony Trimino, candidate for California Governor; Scott Baugh, candidate for Congressional District 47 and Diane Harkey, candidate for Orange County Supervisor District 5.

The meeting’s agenda will also include a review of the 2022 redistricting and how it impacts coastal Orange County. The current slate of candidates will be presented, and, most importantly, a discussion about preparing for the 2022 elections locally and on the state and federal levels. It’s time to engage now, get educated and get involved.

If you plan to attend, RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

For more information, visit www.glbgop.com.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

