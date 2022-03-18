NewLeftHeader

clear sky

58.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Calling all artists: Celebrate Earth Day 031822

Calling all artists: Celebrate Earth Day with the Streams of Hope campaign

The Laguna Beach County Water District has announced its participation in the inaugural Streams of Hope Public Art and Cleanup campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about pollution prevention in our waterways and promotes good water stewardship through education, access to local resources and hands-on community activities. The multi-purpose campaign invites Orange County residents of all ages to create and enjoy public art and learn more about how water-wise and eco-smart behaviors can significantly impact the future of our communities.

Calling all artists Stella

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCWD

“Stella, the Baby Gray Whale” wooden relief statuettes will be displayed along waterways, streets and community gathering places throughout Orange County 

To launch the campaign, local artists and art groups collaborate with world-renowned marine life artist Wyland on a series of “Stella, the Baby Gray Whale” statuettes to be displayed throughout Orange County. Information about each artist and the vision that inspired their design will be found on the back of the statuette and on the Streams of Hope website at www.mystreamsofhope.com.

In addition to the public art display, Orange County residents and visitors can participate in multiple storm channel and beach cleanup events. You can find your nearest cleanup location on the Streams of Hope website or lead your own event by gathering community members together to clean up your neighborhood, business compound, or local park. Did you know? Most of the garbage that ends up in waterways comes from land-based activity. You can use this opportunity to rally your friends, family, and coworkers to keep our waterways clean and ensure that trash doesn’t travel downstream, ultimately ending up in the ocean.

The Streams of Hope campaign is a month-long event that runs from April 1-30 and is the perfect companion to this year’s Earth Day celebrations on April 22. 

For an artist application, go here. To download a copy of Wyland’s Stella and create your own piece of art, go here. Statuettes must be completed by March 29.

Laguna Beach County Water District provides water service to 19,000 residents within an 8.5 square mile area of Laguna Beach. The district’s mission is to furnish a high quality, reliable water supply in a financially responsible manner, while promoting water-use efficiency.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.