 Volume 14, Issue 22  |  March 18, 2022

Art lovers gather at LAM for 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction on March 5

On Saturday, March 5, a large crowd of art lovers participated in the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction at Laguna Art Museum (LAM), a museum-curated event featuring more than 100 works by California’s most coveted artists. The online bidding began on February 5 and the in-person auction at LAM took place on March 5. 

As the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year, the event raised $401,000 in support of future California-focused exhibitions, programs and art education. 

However, there is still time to participate in their post-auction sale. They would love to reach their goal of $455,000 with the help of participants who may still secure one of their remaining auction pieces or by making a donation to support youth art education at LAM. 

To view remaining auction pieces, click here.

To make a donation to youth art education, click here.

art lovers lobby

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Participants celebrated 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction

Museum trustees, community members, friends from throughout Southern California and Laguna’s amazing artist community all showed up to walk the red carpet, bid on art and raise their paddles in a fund-a-need to support the museum’s education programs.

More than 100 prominent California artists’ works were acquired by bidders who span across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The in-person auction celebrates 40 years of connecting artists, collectors and the community and is the museum’s most important fundraiser of the year. Proceeds from this event keep the museum vibrant and support future California-focused exhibitions and programs. 

art lovers Julie

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Julie Perlin Lee, LAM executive director 

LAM’s Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee welcomed participants: “We are so happy to see the museum walls filled with art that will make their way into collector’s homes…we have an incredibly high quality showing from the generous artists who donated works to this year’s auction.” 

art lovers Michael Rayner

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Entertainer Michael Rayner 

The history of this tradition stretches far past the 40 years of consecutive art auctions. The funds that helped build the Laguna Beach Art Association’s original gallery on Cliff Drive in 1928 were largely contributed by artists who donated the proceeds from the sale of their work. 

Guests enjoyed delicious bites, a hosted bar and lively entertainment by Good Foot! DJ Dennis Owens and performer Michael Rayner, who is an expert juggler, balancer and unicyclist.

art lovers crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Participants ready for bidding 

The live auction was led by seasoned auctioneer Aaron Bastian, who has worked in the New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco markets. He is the Director of Fine Arts at the San Francisco saleroom of the international auction house Bonhams.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunaartmuseum.org, or call 949.494.8971.

 

