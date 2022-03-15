NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 031522

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi threw down a tough challenge, but Jami Small was up to the task. She’s seen this artwork along the walkway to the Fire Road at Top of the World. She added, “My favorite hike!” So, kudos to Jami Small this week.

Thanks everyone for playing along! Check in on Friday for our new challenge.    

Wheres Maggi 3 15 22

Click on photo for a larger image

This art piece can be seen on the fire road path at Top of the World

 

