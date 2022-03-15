NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

54.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 21  |  March 15, 2022

Two Laguna Beach restaurants selected 031522

Two Laguna Beach restaurants selected for Illumination Foundation’s Chef’s Table Culinary Gala, March 27

Two popular eateries in Laguna Beach have been selected to showcase the culinary skills of their chefs at the ninth annual Chef’s Table Culinary Gala presented by nonprofit Illumination Foundation. 

Set for Sunday, March 27, the event returns to the Disneyland® Hotel where a ballroom full of renowned local chefs will bring their extensive culinary chops to life, much to the delighted senses of guests.

Local restaurants include Harley Laguna Beach with Chef Greg Daniels and Oak Laguna Beach with Chef Nicholas Shipp.

Two Laguna Beach Daniels

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

Chef Greg Daniels, Harley Laguna Beach

Two Laguna Beach Shipp

Click on photo for a larger image

Chef Nicholas Shipp, Oak Laguna Beach

“We are delighted to have such a stellar lineup of culinary experts at our spectacular evening and look forward to a night of good food, good cheer, and most importantly, raising funds for a good cause,” said Illumination Foundation CEO Paul Leon. 

“We are delighted to have such a stellar lineup of culinary experts at our spectacular evening and look forward to a night of good food, good cheer and most importantly, raising funds for a good cause,” said Illumination Foundation CEO Paul Leon. 

The 2021 Chef’s Table raised more than $1.3 million. Illumination Foundation was able to purchase and open a fourth family emergency shelter for homeless families with children with disabilities and chronic health conditions. Proceeds from this event will support a campus in Santa Ana that will provide housing for seniors and families, as well as a preschool. 

This year’s Chef’s Table will once again be co-chaired by Dr. Jacqueline Dupont-Carlson and Karen Jordan. For sponsorship and ticket information, visit https://auctria.events/Chefstable22.

For more information on the Illumination Foundation, visit www.ifhomeless.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.